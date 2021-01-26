Salma Hayek wears a bold dress for a Taco Tuesday kitchen selfie – and fans love it

January 26, 2021 – 5:17 p.m. GMT



Frida actress Salma Hayek drove fans crazy when she dressed for Taco Tuesday and shared the photos on Instagram



Salma hayek heated the kitchen with not only her culinary skills but her outfit when she got all dressed up for “Taco Tuesday”.

The star looked flawless as she cooked one of her favorite dinners and decided to go glamorous for the occasion too.

“You know you’ve been in quarantine too long when dressing for #tacotuesday,” she wrote.

WATCH: Salma is unrecognizable in new role in Bliss movie

Salma wore a flowery dress with a very deep neckline, which got a lot of talk from her fans.

“Gorgeous woman,” wrote one, while a second said: “Just wonderful,” and a third commented: “I’ll get what she’s got.”

Salma recently returned to the UK after escaping with her family to a sunny location – which is another reason for her COVID-19 quarantine.

Salma dressed for her Taco Tuesday at home

While there, she posted several photos of herself on the beach and flaunted her amazing figure in a selection of swimwear.

The Mexican-born star credits some exercise and healthy eating to her impressive physique, but admits that she’s a total foodie.

She recently shared her breakfast with her fans and what she’s cooked might surprise you.

Salma says she is a sweet tooth

Salma skipped oatmeal, toast, or scrambled eggs for a delicious, but messy breakfast taco.

In the video, she loaded her taco with mushrooms, eggs and arugula and explained: “The mushrooms … they have a little bit of cayenne pepper, tomato, garlic and cilantro.”

Salma is on vacation

The actress topped the pack with salsa verde, before enjoying the delicious meal and letting the camera roll, even as she fell on her plate.

When it comes to what she eats, however, she admits that she is willing and ready to try unusual foods.

She said Harper’s Bazaar that in Mexico they “Have crickets, then ant eggs and then we gave these worms. You fry them. If you fry something, it tastes good, but they are really delicious. The bugs are amazing! “

