Fashion Guru and CSUF Alumni Collaborate with Gucci | Way of life

Strutting around with her five-foot-seven figure in wedge heels and flowing skirts, this self-proclaimed San Diego fairy can be found serving her audience’s fashion inspiration via the social media platform TikTok.

Demonstrating his artistic vision and daring fashion drive, 22-year-old Cal State Fullerton alumnus Seann Altman has organized over 100,000 followers on TikTok and has collaborated twice with brand designer Gucci.

Altman graduated in musical theater in 2020, but struggled to start his career after the pandemic interrupted auditions and performances across the country. With a new free time forced on him by the pandemic, Altman has funneled his energy into social media content. He’s made over 150 videos since his social media debut in 2019.

In a way, the pandemic is like a blessing and a curse. You have a lot more time to explore that part of your mind further, Altman said. But you also have a lot less opportunities. But there are also so many opportunities.

From creating the outfit, capturing the footage, editing and writing a compelling caption, Altman said he sometimes spends around 12 hours creating the perfect one-minute video.

Sometimes they don’t even do good, and that’s good because it’s fun, Altman said. Some of them can be really easy and take me an hour and then this one really feels good.

While tailoring his wardrobe, Altman said he usually shopped at thrift stores to formulate his next cut. Altman said he has always loved clothes, but his fashion sense has evolved over the past few years into what he now believes is his most authentic being.

I was always in fashion, but I don’t think I really accepted what I liked about fashion until last year, Altman said. I’ll just wear whatever I want because I’m tired of trying to make other people happy. I used to dress like I thought a straight man should dress or how I thought boys should dress and I was like, Hold on, whatever I’m done with it it.

Altmans’ collaboration with Gucci Beauty began after participating in a TikTok trend called #GucciModelChallenge, where designers wore multiple layers of clothing. Altman said he thought this challenge was in his back alley, wore a turtleneck, two coats, long pants and a scarf in the 98-degree weather to shoot the video.

Shortly after the download, a Gucci representative requested his information, Altman said. Initially, he said he was suspicious of the situation until he received an official email from Gucci asking him to participate in another challenge. He said he found himself spending 12 hours producing a video that was featured on both its official TikTok pages and Guccis’ pages, where it received over 300,000 views.

Danny Tran, Altmans’ cousin who does professional videography, helped him shoot the footage for the Gucci video. While Altman usually records everything on his phone, the support kept the project as professional as it gets, Tran said.

It’s pretty funny because you might only see a minute or about 30 seconds. But we shoot a lot, Tran said.

A few weeks after the video’s release, Gucci contacted Altman again to ask him to participate in a project with the beauty division. It was featured on the Gucci Beautys Instagram page with its silk primer serum and natural finish foundation.

Altman said he wasn’t able to tell any of his friends about the collaboration until the plans were made public. However, once the drafts were released, he said he was inundated with comments from his closest friends telling him how proud they were.

Altman said he always felt like an outsider, but receiving a lot of appreciation as a result of his collaboration with Gucci was a solid reminder that it was okay not to fit in.

Nicole Smith, a San Diego City College student who has known Altman since third grade, said she has a brotherly relationship with him and he puts her in trust. She described it as eclectic and extra.

He always describes himself as an extra. He does whatever he wants and I think that’s awesome, Smith said. I think his carefree wit and energy is truly inspiring. And he still makes me want to love and dress and be cute too.

Smith added that she admired his artistic vision when it came to both his fashion sense and his photo editing ability. By helping him shoot videos for TikTok, she recognizes the effort he puts into his content.

Jessica Schreiber, a CSUF theater alumnus, met Altman during their first year of college in a dance class. She said she considered him one of her closest friends.

We both have the same energy. We are still on the same plane. Like we don’t even have to really talk to each other. We just know what we’re already saying without talking, Schreiber said.

Schreiber said that in addition to Altman being hard working, motivated and creative, he was also a compassionate person who would do anything for his friends. Understanding the work effort and artistry of Altmans, she added that she was not surprised by her collaboration with Gucci. She can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Sarah Santos, one of Altmans’ friends from high school, said she admires his tenacity as he strives to achieve his goals. She also said her collaboration with Gucci was not surprising given her talent and drive. Santos also admires the way Altman stays true to himself and says he’s thrilled he’s finally expressing this through his fashion.

Altman said that while he learned a lot through his theater education, most of his skills were learned through individual practice. He said people should stay true to themselves and strive for what they want without relying on others.

If you want this to happen, you have to make it happen. No one will do it for you. You will learn the most because you want to learn it. If you like it, you’ll learn it, Altman said. University helped me a bit and helped me understand who I was a bit more. But that’s all this internal work. It’s whatever is inside that will help you grow taller.