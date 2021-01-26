the dress that gave hope after the horror

Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, January 27, the Imperial War Museum in London announced that the dress will be on display permanently for the first time this fall, when its 30 million new Holocaust galleries are open to the public.

She would be ecstatic, says Bernice of her mother, who died in 2018 at the age of 95. When asked to have it at the museum, she thought it was amazing. She was incredibly proud that people saw it and realized that something wonderful horrors had happened.

Gena, the youngest of nine children, went through four Nazi death camps, including Auschwitz. In Bergen-Belsen, she survived after working as an untrained nurse at the camp hospital, where she cared for 15-year-old Anne Frank as she died of typhus.

Norman, a 24-year-old Jewish sergeant from the British Intelligence Corps, was among the soldiers who freed Bergen-Belsen. Just days after their first meeting, he invited Gena, 22, to a dinner in the officers’ mess, where she was astonished to see tables set with fresh white tablecloths and flowers, a spectacle of a domestic elegance she hadn’t seen in years.

Who are you expecting? Gena asked. Only you, he said. You are the special guest. It’s our engagement party.

She just said, of course not, explains their daughter, and, well, she thought he was a little angry.

In October 1945, they were married in Lbeck, in a synagogue that had survived because the Nazis had used it as a stable.

The dress is no longer just an invaluable piece of family history, but a crucial artifact that helps tell the story of what happened after the release.

One of the things we really wanted to educate about in the new Holocaust galleries was that this period is really important, says James Bulgin, Holocaust Gallery Content Manager at Imperial War Museums.

IDP camps had the highest birth rate in all of Europe at the time. This small number of survivors were forced into this situation where they had no one and nothing and had to rebuild a new life. And the wedding dress is such a powerful illustration.

This year, the Imperial War Museum London will become the first museum in the world to present the Holocaust in the larger context of World War II, using the full range of modern display techniques.

It will clearly differ from traditional Holocaust museums in being bathed in light. There’s a good reason for them being in the dark, is that it seems appropriate to the nature of the subject, Bulgin says. But the problem is, it also tacitly suggests that the Holocaust was something that happened in the shadows …

We wanted to be really clear with visitors that these things have happened in our world. We have to accept the fact that this did not happen despite Western culture, it happened within it and because of it.

This decision is a poignant echo of Genas’ own philosophy. She titled her 1987 memoir I light a candle; This year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day theme is Be a Light in the Darkness centered on his statement: We will continue to do our part for as long as we can, knowing that others will continue to light a candle long afterward. we.

Gena has dedicated herself to telling the story six million others cannot tell and has given hundreds of lectures (including, in the early 2000s, at my school in London, recounting precisely her experiences with her blood – characteristic cold).

The Turgels’ wedding remained a dizzying love affair until the Normans died in 1995, just two months before their golden wedding anniversary.