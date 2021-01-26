Advances In Stretch Denim Give Consumers A Breath Of Loungewear – Sourcing Journal

The pandemic alone has reshaped the way consumers dress and catapulted fashionable loungewear like leggings and tie-dye sweatshirts. Fortunately, the denim industry was prepared for the change, with stretch innovations taking center stage in recent years.

Although stretch denim made a splash in the early 2000s as a way for high-end brands to provide women with a sleek and sexy shape, advancements in durability, recovery and durability have elevated the category into the territory of performance fabrics.

Despite the number of consumers spending more time at home, denim shows no signs of slowing down. Retail market intelligence firm Edited noted that there had been a 50% year-over-year increase in online stretch jeans sales since March in men’s and women’s categories. women.

In addition, it is a goal for the coming season. “Denim will continue to maintain its appeal even during the new normal,” said Kayla Marci, market analyst at Edited. “Fabric was a staple of recent spring 2021 menswear and pre-spring womenswear fashion shows, with jumpsuits, jumpsuits, straight and wide jeans, coach jackets and Bermuda shorts. which have all been exposed. “

As Ani Wells, founder of the sustainable denim blog Simply Suzette, told Rivet at the start of the pandemic, “Anyone who said you’re crazy for wearing jeans in quarantine is wrong. They just haven’t found the right pair.

What she was referring to was super stretchy denim, which has become the industry flagship as shoppers spend more time on the sofa.

High-end denim brand J Brand, a division of Fast Retailing, has expanded its stretch offerings by launching Limitless Stretch, a construction that extends up to twice its size and retracts without sagging. The brand reported that the fabric was 30% more stretchy than other premium denim fabrics currently on the market.

The fabric was created at Fast Retailing’s Jeans Innovation Center in Los Angeles, which launched in 2016 to enable its brands to handle denim R&D and manufacturing using environmentally friendly processes. The jeans are washed with its water-saving Eco Wash, tapping into a post-pandemic consumer need that goes hand in hand with comfort: durability.

Good American introduced its Always Fits collection last fall, a line of 100% stretch jeans, which means they can accommodate a range of three to four sizes without sacrificing fit. The jeans use Calik Denim fabrics made from a blend of cotton, recycled cotton, polyester and elastane.

Innovations in stretch denim also come from suppliers. Fiber producer Hyosung last year launched its Creora 3D Max, a high elasticity spandex capable of achieving 50% stretch with less than 5% growth – a ratio difficult to achieve, as sagging is likely to occur with extreme stretching.

According to Mike Simko, Hyosung’s global marketing director, other solutions for creating high-stretch, low-growth denim are “expensive and tightly controlled” and often do not allow for sustainable finishing techniques. “3D Max offers a more economical solution to super stretch denim that eliminates the need for stretch polyester, which is expensive and makes it difficult to use environmentally friendly finishes like laser treatments,” he said.

Hyosung is working with several brands in Europe and the United States to bring its stretch innovation to life, as Simko predicts a rise in denim once the world recovers from the pandemic. “As we move out of our homes – and we will – consumers will be looking to transform their yoga pants and improve their fashion with denim, all while staying focused on comfort,” he said.

Turkish denim factory Orta recently launched Freecycle fabrics, a flexible and durable innovation that includes Lycra T400 fiber for what it calls a “revolutionary” construction. New fabric eliminates knee sag, offers low shrinkage and provides a natural cotton feel.

The fusion of stretch denim with sustainable practices has become a common offering in the industry, notably in the form of biodegradable stretch denim introduced by Candiani at the end of 2019.

The plant-based Coreva stretch technology from the Italian Denim Factory is made by wrapping organic cotton with a natural rubber core instead of synthetic and petroleum-based elastomers. This allows for stretching without compromising elasticity and recovery properties – and consumers and brands are taking note.

Coreva was first featured in Denham the Jeanmaker’s “Life is Movement” jeans collection. It is now also present in the eco-responsible denim collections of brands such as Triarchy, Closed, Stella McCartney and Hiut Denim.

While much is uncertain during the pandemic, Edited’s Marci urges the industry to continue betting on innovations in stretch denim.

“While remote working remains in place for the foreseeable future, casual and casual clothing has been adapted into the new work uniform, making it a good time for retailers to invest in denim with stretchy and comfortable properties,” she declared.