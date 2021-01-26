What the inauguration day outfits say about the administration

Image source: Getty / Jonathan Ernst

On the opening day, my social feeds, real-life conversations, and even my cable coverage were inundated with discussions about the clothes from the January 20 ceremony, the designers worn, the meaning of each jacket and accessory, and what these latter choices mean for the new administration. Aside from the few disgruntled people who demanded to know why fashion something they considered so trivial mattered even on such a memorable day, the collective excitement made me wonder: why made do we care so much about inaugural fashions? The way I see it, the reason is twofold; On the one hand, what politicians choose to wear, especially at an event where all eyes are on them, is determined and matters. And secondly, just enjoying fashion in the middle of a political moment was frankly quite refreshing after what felt like four years of constant political turmoil in the foreground, with no opportunity to talk about fashion.

It’s not just about the good looks of our politicians, which they certainly did on inauguration day, but the message they send with the clothes they choose.

Fashion is definitely political. It’s not just about how good our politicians look, which they certainly did on inauguration day, but also about the message they send with the clothes they choose. Kamala Harris didn’t just wear a cute purple coat and a sequined cocktail dress on Wednesday. Her decision to wear these sets, which showcased and uplifted emerging black fashion designers, underscored the values ​​of unity and inclusiveness of the Biden-Harris administration and celebrated the importance of the American fashion industry. .

“She was obviously in the center of her own spotlight, but her choices brought other people into it”, Robin Givhan, Washington post main critic in general, told POPSUGAR. The choice to put these often overlooked designers in the spotlight with her was just that: a choice. From their days on the campaign trail, Joe and Kamala have emphasized their promise to unite the country, and that message was clearer than ever on the day of the inauguration, as evidenced by their words, their actions and, yes, even. their clothes.

This sentiment was also reflected in the looks worn by their spouses: Jill Biden chose an ocean-blue monochrome look from emerging designer Markarian for the day and a white Gabriela Hearst coat and dress combo that paid homage to the American states for the evening. Douglas Emhoff, meanwhile, wore a gray suit from Ralph Lauren, a non-partisan American designer who was also chosen by Biden to mark the start of his presidency.

“Especially on a day like inauguration day … visually reminding people that every industry is embraced and will be propelled forward is a powerful thing.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion critic Givhan explained that the president and vice president’s desire to represent these designers underlines that fashion is an important American industry, like any other. In the same way that we expect politicians to be driven in American cars or use American porcelain in the White House, she said, “We expect the White House to celebrate American creativity,” which extends to the fashion industry. “Particularly on a day like inauguration day, when there is so much emphasis on what it means, where the country is in and what it means to move forward, to visually remind people that every sector is adopted and will be propelled forward is a powerful thing. ”

Historically, inaugural fashions have allowed the First Family to communicate their intentions and values ​​for the new administration in rooms of their choice. When Jackie Kennedy wore a glamorous dress and cape at the inauguration of John F. Kennedy in 1961, it signified his desire to elevate American art and history. Michelle Obama’s high-low jumpsuit of a cinched Thom Browne coat with a J.Crew belt at the 2012 ceremony, on the other hand, showcased the ambitious but accessible demeanor of the Obamas and the administration’s goal. to strengthen unity and democracy in the nation. For George Bush’s first inauguration in 2001, Laura Bush chose Texan designer Michael Faircloth for her classic and traditional bright blue coat, which not only honored her roots and drew attention to a relatively unknown local designer, but also reflected the rhetoric of the then president’s compassionate conservatism.

But just as members of the new administration, as well as those from the past, have used their clothes to move a narrative forward, it’s also important to remember that anyone can make the decision to remove fashion from the conversation, Givhan said. Take the example of the previous administration. While Melania Trump’s style has been criticized in the past for its disrespectful messages, who could forget the Zara “I really don’t care” jacket? many fashion critics are not sure if the former first lady was trying to say anything. Unlike how former first ladies such as Jackie, Michelle and Laura have done in the past, it often seemed that Melania was disinterested in using fashion as a tool of communication.

In fact, his chief of staff at the time specifically asked people do not to concentrate on Melania’s wardrobe. “The former first lady decided that her choices were going to be mostly based on what she wanted to wear; which was aesthetically pleasing to her,” Givhan said. “I don’t think she had a particular desire or interest in working to elevate the American fashion industry. I think her choices were much more personal.” At the same time, many designers have also taken a firm stand against the dressing of the former first lady, perhaps making her decision rather easy.

Image source: Getty / drew anger

On the other hand, Joe and Kamala have been communicating politics through their appearance since day one. When Joe introduced Kamala as his running mate, she wore a bright blue ensemble, while he opted for a navy suit with a light blue tie. Givhan found their choice of dress striking. “They came out visually so in sync. I thought that was a really powerful message because in a lot of ways they’re really opposed.” And throughout their campaign and trip to the White House, the two have continued to express their values ​​through their attire, whether through subtle coordination when they’re together or strong statements on their own.

Although we are only a few days into this new administration and there is still a lot of work to be done, I must admit that the conversations surrounding the inauguration day gave me a sense of comfort and relief in the fact that we can find joy in a political event. again, as a fashion. The historic events of January 20 were in stark contrast to the last four years of a turbulent Trump era, where many felt uncomfortable virtually every moment, and certainly on days of political significance. During those times, we felt like we didn’t have time to think and talk about fashion that we were too busy worrying about our president’s actions, and the ramifications that followed.

On opening day, I felt a shift in perspective that brought me back to the Obama administration, when Michelle really started using her clothes as a way to tell stories. We’re obsessed with her mix of high and low fashion, the various American designers she’s championed, and her understated overall elegance. “Her wardrobe was representative of the country her husband wanted to rule‘, Wrote chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman in The New York Times in 2017. “It was about the melting pot and the establishment; the 1 percent and the affordable.” People were interested in old first ladies’ fashion long before Michelle moved to the White House, but her fashion influence reached new heights while Barack was in power.

In a similar vein, the encouraging messages we heard through Joe and Kamala’s words and style just made it fun to talk about fashion in politics. It may be reminiscent of what we felt in 2014, when The hilarious Obama tanned suit controversy seemed to be the biggest scandal of the month. Also, I think the joy we felt at this inauguration came from the fact that Kamala was the first woman to take on her role, which allows us to see what the fashion of a vice president looks like and l story she tells. We’ve seen how the style of first ladies has evolved over the years, but January 20 gave us a taste of what we can expect from the VP. “I think clothes can emphasize its message, but it doesn’t replace it,” Givhan said. And while we tend to focus less on politicians when it comes to fashion, Joe’s dedication to boosting American designers has a similar impact as well.

The new administration marks so many different changes amid a global pandemic and a deep divide in our country, but I have to say that the enthusiasm for the inaugural fashion, coupled with the optimistic words of the Biden-Harris administration, certainly gave me hope. . What a breath of fresh air it was to investigate the beautiful coats spotted at the grand opening and joke about the endless memes of Bernie Sanders wearing his Burton coat and durable mittens. Hopefully we can continue to be interested in fashion in the world of politics.