The Van Heusen dress shirt drops to just $ 9 Prime ships on Amazon (reg. $ 27), plus

Amazon currently offers the Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt Slim Fit Flex Stretch Collar Solid in Blue Frost for $ 9 Premium shipped. Regularly, this dress shirt costs up to $ 27 and the fabric is wrinkle resistant to keep you looking crisp all day. It’s also infused with stretch for added mobility and it also has a new modern fit that tapers all over the body for a flattering fit. Plus, this style can go well with jeans, dress pants or shorts, depending on the occasion. Note 4.5 / 5 stars from over 2,500 Amazon customer reviews. Head under the jump to find even more deals today, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Another notable deal from Amazon is the Perry Ellis Portfolio Pants in Toast which are currently tagged up to $ 19.93. For comparison, these pants are regularly priced at $ 35 and the current price is Amazon’s lowest. Best of all, the material wicks away perspiration for comfort and the material is wrinkle-resistant. Note 4.6 / 5 stars with over 2,900 reviews.
You can also elevate your everyday style with current Amazon offers on watches from top brands such as Seiko, Timex and more at up to 60% discount.
Features of the Van Heusen fitted dress shirt:
- Flexible Collar: Stretches up to half an inch for stretchy comfort. Stretch: the fabric stretches and moves with you for more comfort. Wrinkle Free: specially treated for less wrinkles and easy maintenance.
- Slim Fit: Modern fit with a tapered body and slimmer sleeves for a sleek look that flatters most body types
- Spread Collar: Modern traditional collar with the tips pointed outwards, allowing for tie knots of all sizes; can be worn with or without a tie
- Adjustable cuff: two button positions allow a more personalized and improved fit
- No Pocket: Sleek, sleek design provides a cleaner appearance
