The pandemic forced designers to embrace recycled fashion

Last spring, during the first days of sheltering at home, Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez realized they were at a dead end. The world’s high-end fabric factories, many of which are based in the regions of northern Italy hardest hit by the pandemic, have all been closed until further notice. How could a luxury fashion brand design a new collection without new fabric? After countless zooms in with suppliers, they decided to use dead fabric bolts from past seasons. “We had this huge archive of fabrics from the last decade, and we really tapped into that – and in a weird way it forced us to be more creative,” Hernandez recalls. “Ninety percent of the Spring 2021 collection is made from archival fabrics that have been reworked in different ways.” Meeting the challenge with an upbeat collection of ribbed-knit loose pieces and oversized stitching in earthy tones, the duo also achieved their long-standing goal of reducing waste. “This process has taught us a lot of things that we plan to push forward in the seasons to come,” says McCollough. “We keep saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be sad if we got out of this situation and come back to life as it was?’ It got us thinking outside the box.

This pivotal ability was demanded of nearly every design studio across the world this season, as brands grappled with unprecedented supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19. This meant that they had to reconsider conventional beliefs about what constitutes high fashion. Upcycling, the process of reusing existing materials, used to evoke clever and salvaged visions from Mad Max, that is, the opposite of luxury. Until recently, less than 1% of the fabric produced by the fashion industry was recycled into new garments, according to a 2017 report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a circular economy think tank, contributing to a loss. of $ 500 billion worth of materials each year. . It’s an industry defined by its relentless pursuit of the new and the next, with labels producing four or more collections per year, each made from new and different fabrics whose leftovers almost immediately become, you guessed it, some corpses.

Limitations always expose your taste and your point of view.

– Gabriela Hearst –

Proenza hasn’t been the only one to attack his storage unit this season. At Alexander McQueen, eagle-eyed fans may have spotted the sweet pea fabric from the brand’s pre-spring 2016 collection on shoulder bags, while much of the lace suits and dresses sensual were produced with undead tissue. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana also took a trip down memory lane for their spring 2021 Dolce & Gabbana Sicilian Patchwork collection. Squares of shimmering brocades, striped cottons, and leopard-print and polka-dot rags from their fabric archives mixed many of the brand’s hallmarks. “Lockdown reminded us that we can creatively reuse what we have by transforming it and that everything can go on forever,” Gabbana says.

For Chloe’s new artistic director, Gabriela Hearst, who has used corpses since her first runway collection for her eponymous brand in 2017, the crisis offered a litmus test. “Limits always expose your tastes and your point of view,” she says. “Let’s be honest here, reused fabric can look like a searing mess. But if it’s done right, you shouldn’t even realize that the fabric didn’t come straight from a factory. She notes the change in attitude: “When we started reusing equipment for our first show, we didn’t talk about it in the luxury market, and I had problems with one of our factories because ‘they thought that was not the right language. Fortunately, that is all about to change now. Factory closures have also inspired innovative uses of unexpected materials. Take the ‘fur’ coat from Balenciaga artistic director Demna Gvasalia, which is made from surplus laces, a dress created from reused basketball nets (instantly reminiscent of the iconic fisherman’s mesh dress from Cristóbal Balenciaga) and a sculptural motorcycle jacket made of patchwork boots with rivets and buckles.

Gvasalia, of course, spent time earlier in his career at Maison Margiela, where this type of material innovation has always been at the heart. In the brand’s early days, Martin Margiela used found materials to create entirely new clothes – a butcher’s apron turned into a dress, for example. Creative Director John Galliano has continued to build on that legacy this season with his vintage pieces revamped by Recicla, which include lovingly restored wicker bags, lace tops and tango pumps. At Coach, Executive Creative Director Stuart Vevers personalized the brand’s 1960’s Bonnie Cashin-era archival bags with stitched monikers, and added butterfly embroidery and rhinestones to Levi’s 501 jeans. its “Coach Forever” spring collection, to emphasize that it is an amalgamation of past, present and future.

Other brands have invested in high-tech recovery methods, such as creating fabric from regenerated fibers. Prada’s Re-Nylon project – a collection of the brand’s iconic nylon bags made from nylon fabric made from recycled textiles and ocean plastic – has expanded into ready-to-wear. Some of the season’s most coveted clutch capes are made from Re-Nylon, literally turning trash into treasure. “With Re-Nylon, we can create products without using new resources, which underlines our continued efforts to promote responsible retailing,” says Ms. Prada’s son, Lorenzo Bertelli, also responsible for marketing and accountability. corporate social responsibility of the Prada group. “We are on track to convert all production from virgin nylon to reclaimed nylon by the end of 2021.”

Prada cape, top, knit and pants. Charlie engman

Another ecological advantage is that the number of parts going into production has been significantly reduced, which will lead to less waste. “After Covid, those who can afford the ultimate luxury will want special things and closer to unique things, and it won’t be so much of a $ 3,000 dress available worldwide,” says Hassan Pierre, co-founder of Maison de Mode, a luxury fashion retailer for high-end and eco-responsible fashion. Green fashion pioneer Stella McCartney agrees. “Often times, we can only create limited edition or unique pieces due to the small amounts of fabric and stock we have. Having said that, it also means we make rare pieces that women can treasure, truly like wearable art. One of these collector’s items, the Gabriela dress, combines fabric bands from nine Stella ready-to-wear collections. “I was the only conscious fashion brand in the room,” McCartney says of his two decades campaigning for greater responsibility in luxury fashion. “And now I like to see other designers re-evaluate their goal.”

Protecting our environmental future is fundamental to sustaining a brand’s success.

– Hassan Pierre –

Whether this pandemic-induced wave of environmental responsibility will last is the question that preoccupies many proponents of conscious design. Anna Brismar, the sustainability consultant who coined the term “circular mode” in 2014, has her reservations. “The disturbances will cause some accepting the need for more sustainable and circular practices, but many companies will likely revert to the status quo, ”she predicts. The problem, explains Pierre, is that “the climate emergency is not a trend, it is not going away. Protecting our environmental future is fundamental to sustaining a brand’s success; it’s not just a marketing ploy. ”

For many brands, however, especially the younger and more environmentally friendly ones, the pandemic has not proven to be as disruptive. “We make everything in small workshops in Bulgaria, and our skirts are made in such small batches that it hasn’t slowed us down,” says Emma Chopova of London label Chopova Lowena, known for her accordion-pleated kilts in pillowcases. and old aprons. In Paris, Xuly.Bët’s Lamine Kouyaté knitted together scraps to create a multi-colored tassel miniskirt to open up his collection, while Kevin Germanier employed a zero-waste pattern technique, cutting all of his dresses into humble rectangles. In New York City, Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour designed a host of trippy print shirts, tank tops and dresses made from T-shirts sourced from the Kantamanto market in Ghana, and Eckhaus Latta cut crochet and doilies to make skirts. and home-woven dresses. And in Rome, Stella Jean saw the challenge as a matter of resistance. “On the first day of closing, I contacted all my artisans, most of whom are women, and said, ‘Do you want to join me and continue?’ I’m not good at making cakes or pizzas, so for me, I had no choice. The result was a small derivative collection created from recycled, hand-painted and embroidered men’s shirt fabrics, preserving local techniques.

The only thing to take away from studios large and small has been the renewed energy and optimism that the new limits have engendered. McCartney’s final thought seems particularly apt. “This time, I came back more focused on what matters,” she says. “I can clearly see that there is so much overproduction, overconsumption and relentless drive for novelty, and I hope more circular thinking can show that you can achieve that feeling of novelty in other, more respectful ways. of our planet. ” Welcome to the new 2.0: fresh, exclusive and eco-friendly, with just a pinch of déjà vu.

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, available on newsstands February 2.