Beacon Center seeks dresses, donations for Valentine’s Day Gala | New

Are you looking to free up storage space and benefit a good cause at the same time? The Beacon Center is seeking clothing donations for the Fix Her Crown Valentine’s Day Gala.
The Beacon Center is a Daytona Beach-based victim advocacy organization that helps victims of domestic violence in Volusia County with resources, including support and shelter. For Valentine’s Day, the center is hosting its second annual gala for residents of the emergency shelter.
Beacon Center CEO Angie Pye said while the event will be for house residents only, community members can play their part by donating dresses, children’s snacks and cash. The deadline for clothing donations is February 5.
Last year’s gala was very successful, Pye said, and she hopes this year’s event will be as well.
The theme is to encourage them to love and care for themselves and each other, to mend her crown without telling the whole world that she is crooked, she said. They all put on their dresses and put on make-up and hair. It is a very stimulating night for women who have suffered a lot of trauma.
Pye said the center is also looking for makeup artists and hairstylists who may be interested in helping out at the event.
The gala, which takes place on Friday, February 12, will feature a motivational speaker as well as a disc jockey, prepared food and babysitting services so residents of the shelter can focus on the festivities.
We do it on Valentine’s Day because it’s a difficult holiday for survivors. It can be a tough time of year, Pye said. It is so important for them to have this time to relax and have an outlet to talk and spend time with other women who have had similar experiences. It can be very curative.
Anyone interested in donating or helping can contact the Beacon Center by phone at 386-257-2297 for more information. Cash donations can be made online at https://www.mybeaconcenter.com.
