Fashion
This high fashion drag makeover plays with gender expression: I feel amazing
Wesley embraces their feminine side in this episode of Dragged.
Co-hosts Marti gould cummings and Jasmine Rice Labeija helped Wesley become Lady Namja a decadent K-pop-inspired drag queen.
I want to be a queen who’s a really tall, really opulent woman, who really leans on high fashion, Wesley said.
Wesley wanted a name to reflect their playful relationship with gender expression.
I like the name Lady Namja very much because in Korean Namja means male, but without that context it sounds like a female name, Wesley said.
To kick things off, Wesley glamorized himself with lashes and colorful makeup.
I didn’t think I could pull off this kind of woman, but it’s so cute! Said Wesley. I didn’t think I could ever look like this.
Jasmine and Marti chose a black patent leather dress, hot pink heels, and matching long pink hair with buns for the Lady Namjas K-pop look.
I feel amazing! I feel like a woman. I feel empowered, Wesley said. I feel like I have embraced new facets of my sex.
Wesley is stunned by the hot pink eye makeup and the sparkling jewelry.
I didn’t know I could watch this woman! Said Wesley.
Protect your skin from winter with these K-beauty products:
If you liked this story, check out this vivacious drag alter ego DJ inspired by his favorite pop divas.
More from In The Know:
Kiramoon is the skin care brand that helps remove the stigma associated with mental health
I bought tons of comfy products from Nordstrom this week and it was all under $ 50
Buyers say this cordless vacuum is much cheaper and just as powerful as the Dyson
People love this durable, aluminum-free deodorant that stays clean
The post office This high fashion drag makeover plays with gender expression: I feel amazing appeared first on Aware.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]