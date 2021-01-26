Joe Cecil, longtime merchant of men, dead at 82 – WWD





Joe Cecil, a veteran of the men’s clothing industry who worked for Saks Fifth Avenue and also co-founded Mallards, a Chicago-based specialty store chain, has died in Palm Springs, Calif., Where he had lived for two years. . Cecil, 82, died on January 21 from COVID-19, according to his longtime friend Stan Tucker, the former director of men’s fashion at Saks. Tucker said Cecil moved to Palm Springs from New York to live in a warmer climate as he battles Parkinson’s disease. “Unfortunately, he caught the virus and died quite quickly,” he said. Cecil was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee and a Masters degree from Ohio University. He moved to New York and joined Saks, where he worked for nine years, before becoming vice president and director of the men’s athletic products division. From 1979 to 1984, he served as general manager of men’s merchandise at Marshall Field’s in Chicago. He co-founded Mallards with the late Phil Kelly. During the last 10 years of his professional life, he worked for Individualized Apparel Group as the president of sales of its Burberry division as well as its head of advertising. He retired from this job in 2010, ending a 45-year career. Tucker said, “Joe was a good friend – the personification of the phrase. He was nice to everyone, was a smart trader, and a good product because he instinctively knew what would sell. He was tough and always curious. And he loved to travel, especially in Europe, especially in Italy. He knew how to have a good time after work. I will miss him. “ Gail Pisano, former executive vice president of Saks, said, “Joe’s kindness, thoughtfulness and caring for others are what led us to a lifelong friendship. We have spent many vacations with my family. Joe always arrived with a big smile and ready to celebrate. He appreciated his many friends and always cherished the good times. He will be sorely missed. Joseph Abboud recalled working with Cecil when he launched his brand at Saks more than three decades ago. “His enthusiasm was contagious,” Abboud said. “He was really the epitome of everything the fashion industry isn’t: he was gentle and had a lot of integrity. I didn’t have to wait and decide if I should call him, he called me. I was honored. It was a real class number. Designer Ron Chereskin also intervened, “I knew Joe as a professional and socially as a friend. We met at Marshall Field and he has always been very supportive of American designers. Marc Gladstone, a longtime friend and former partner of Cecil, said a Zoom memorial is expected in the next three to four weeks. He will be cremated and his ashes will spread throughout Central Park in New York City, as well as Tennessee and Chicago, Gladstone added.







