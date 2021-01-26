How Alexandra O’Neill became a part of fashion history

Back in August, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram with Teflar’s buzzing “It” bag. The brand medium Oxblood tote bag It wasn’t just a fashion statement for Ocasio-Cortez – it was also a political statement. “Fun fact. Telfar is now known as a world famous designer, but did you know that this Black, LGBTQ + creator and founder made his debut in Lefrak City, Queens?” AOC wrote.

Dr Biden has yet to wear Telfar to the White House – we’ll have to wait and see – but she’s certainly not ignoring the fashion here at home. It is an industry that employs about 1.8 million people in the United States alone, of which 232,000 are employed in textile manufacturing. At the 46th presidential inauguration last Wednesday, she took on the role of FLOTUS while championing an independent American-made brand of Alexandra O’Neill.

Originally from rural Colorado, O’Neill, 34, founded her brand, Markarian, in New York City in 2017. The designer’s grandmother, Gigi, 94, taught her how to sew with a Singer sewing machine from the 1950s. Today, O’Neill runs his business with an intimate team of four full-time employees, headquartered in his apartment in Greenwich Village. Her ethereal special occasion pieces are produced locally, using resources that exist within a 3 mile radius of her home office.

Its build-to-order model, which cuts down on waste, employs artisans in Manhattan’s long-respected Garment District, but inevitably shrinking, the result of many brands opting for cheaper production overseas. “I strongly believe in supporting the New York Garment Center. It has always been very important to me from the start, ”she says.

The final sketch of Dr. Biden’s inauguration outfit. Courtesy

In December, O’Neill – who outfitted stars like Kerry Washington and Laura Dern for the red carpet – was chosen alongside a small group of designers to sketch out ideas for Dr Biden’s inaugural outfit. She submitted 10 sketches, including the winning blue tweed coat that she finished with a velvet collar, cuffs and whimsical Swarovski crystal details. Next to the coat, O’Neill imagined a tapered dress with a chiffon bodice and a scalloped skirt. She chose the color blue to signify confidence, confidence and stability.

Alexandra O’Neill sewing the final touches. Courtesy

When she became a finalist, O’Neill and her team had a month to develop the look from start to finish. They found themselves facing logistical hurdles in the midst of the pandemic – like no equipment in person, a signature with bespoke personalization. In the days leading up to the event, O’Neill would spend twelve hours hand-beading the collar of the floral Swarovski crystal dress in her home studio, while a Garment District workshop teamed up with the beaded exterior. by hand from the coat.

On the Monday before the grand opening, O’Neill shipped the finished look to Dr. Biden’s styling team in DC – but his defining moment was not yet set in stone. The final choice of the First Lady’s dress was kept secret, even from the commissioned designers, until her arrival at the Capitol. “I was actually headed to the vet with my dog ​​that morning, but I thought better,” laughs the creator.

A workshop in the Garment District of New York sews velvet buttons. Courtesy

In the blink of an eye, O’Neill and his four-year-old brand were thrown into the limelight, inundated with a wave of kudos and press. As a bonus, Finnegan and Natalie Biden wore yellow and orange Markarian dresses clad in sequins for the evening festivities. “It was a crazy, swirling day. It’s still crazy. I made myself an Old Fashioned, I went through half of it, then I crashed,” she recalls. “We are currently working on our Fall / Winter ’21 collection, which will launch in two weeks!”

The week after the inauguration, President Biden signed a Made In America Executive order to support manufacturers, businesses and workers, by fulfilling its pledge to ensure that “the future is made across America by all American workers.” For O’Neill, these values ​​are at the heart of its brand philosophy. “I’m very proud of Markarian and our team, but I’m really proud to shine the spotlight on clothing made in New York City and all the people we work with in the fashion district,” she says. “This was the most important thing for me. “

