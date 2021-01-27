Kim Jones wants to dominate the world of fashion, life and culture

KIM Jones, the British designer, is a lot. He is one of the most famous male talents of his generation. He is a five-time winner of various British Fashion Awards, Menswear Designer of the Year, Trailblazer and Creativity, and has been awarded the Order of the British Empire. He is the former head of his own brand, as well as Dunhill and Louis Vuitton men’s fashion, and is the current head of Dior men’s fashion. (He’s the one who got Vuitton to collaborate with Supreme and Dior with Air Jordan.) He’s best friends with Kate Moss. He is a collector of rare books (around 20,000), rare vintage clubbing clothes (early pieces by Vivienne Westwood and Leigh Bowery) and rare vinyls (around 6,000 records). He is a peripatetic child from Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. He is all that.

What he wasn’t, however, was a designer of women’s clothing. He didn’t study women’s fashion at Central Saint Martins and, at 41, never made a full women’s collection.

Yet last September, LVMH executives appointed Mr. Jones artistic director of women’s ready-to-wear for Fendi, a post held for 54 years by Karl Lagerfeld, the most prolific, provocative and omnivorous designer of the 20th and early 20th century. of the 21st century, one of the few that has transcended fashion to become practically a work of pop art on its own.

What were they thinking? This week, as Mr. Jones presents his first fashion show for Fendi, everyone will know.

“It’s quite a challenge,” said Antoine Arnault, head of communications for the LVMH group and CEO of Berluti, another LVMH men’s brand, which has known Mr. Jones since their collaboration at Vuitton. But, he said, Mr. Jones is “one of our superstars.” Then he used words like “mysterious” and “unexplained drive” before finally settling on a football metaphor.

“When you have a top footballer on your team,” said Arnault, “you want to let him play to his full potential.” Mr Jones is not the first designer to switch from menswear to womenswear – Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, Raf Simons and Hedi Slimane did before him – but given that Fendi has surpassed $ 1 billion. euros (around $ 1.6 billion) in revenue in 2017 to become one of the most important brands of the LVMH team, a lot is based on its success. In addition, Mr. Jones remains the artistic director of Dior menswear, which means he not only steps into Mr. Lagerfeld’s shoes at Fendi, but also, like Lagerfeld, will be the only designer at the top of both. global luxury heritage brands, responsible for at least 12 collections per year, a balancing act long considered a handicap to creativity.

Yet, said Marios Schwab, who designed a women’s collection in 2003 for Mr Jones’ eponymous brand, it has long been “largely ambitious.” After all, he closed his own label with very few tsuris after landing the most important jobs, trading his independence for the corporate superstructure of power, budgets, and reach. As he told British Vogue when he joined Vuitton: “Why would I want to do my own label when I can do fantastic things here and put my spin on things?”

Non-specific gender

Then he added, “You cannot be that nave on the world, you have to go on with things.”

Additionally, said Jefferson Hack, a founder of Dazed Media, who has known and chronicled Mr. Jones from college, “Kim’s vision has always been very gender non-specific. Although he has a strong point of view on the new masculinity, he also knew how to make the pieces of his collections attract feminine desire. “

Not that Mr. Jones himself seems particularly worried. Like Lagerfeld, he has both a healthy sense of his own talent and an equally healthy lack of neuroses about the size of his job.

“I think I have achieved quite a few good things in my career, and this is the next step,” he said, speaking about studying from his home in West London a few weeks before. the Fendi show, which won’t exactly be a humble and rediscovered start. Rather, it will be a go-big-or-go-splat deal with a cast set to include (yet to be confirmed) Demi Moore, Kate and Lila Moss, Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah and Christy and James Turlington posed in different vignettes in the middle of a labyrinth of glass boxes in the Palais Brongniart, the former French stock exchange.

As he spoke, Mr. Jones wore a black Loro Piana vicua knit that he said was a Christmas present. (The brand is also owned by LVMH.) By Christmas, his normally brown hair had been dyed platinum blonde, and he had lost about 33 pounds during the lockdown, thanks to an indoor pool and being home enough to have a routine. .

He sat in front of a wall of shelves that housed his collection of rare books, including uncorrected proof of To Kill a Mockingbird, a first edition of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, original lyrics from the Velvet Underground and nine versions of Orlando from Virginia. Woolf. Among them was one that Woolf had registered with Vita Sackville-West, her lover; one owned by Nol Coward; and another belonging to John Maynard Keynes. The positioning was not a coincidence.

Mr. Jones’ couture show was inspired by Orlando and the Bloomsbury set, who may have hung out in the English countryside but also had a love affair with Rome (which is, of course, the where Fendi was founded).

He is fully aware that this may seem like a well-worn choice for a start, given that Bloomsbury is one of fashion’s most overused references, having inspired designers such as John Galliano, Christopher Bailey and Rei Kawakubo, but placing in front of him. books, he was making an implicit argument about his right to the subject. As well as his understanding of his new job. “Couture,” Mr. Jones said, “is very personal.” They are, after all, clothes made to order, for one person. Orlando was obviously very personal to him. Therefore, sewing equals Orlando.

While his appointment to Fendi is relatively recent – he’s officially only been there for just over 14 weeks – the move was first considered a few years ago when he started to get flustered at Vuitton and in men’s fashion.

Great expectations

Menswear may be a growing industry, but womenswear remains the glamorous side of the business: runways are bigger, so are collections, celebrities, and budgets.

Rumors had reached a fever pitch that Mr. Jones would join Donatella Versace at Versace, to become his heir. Instead, he played his chess pieces like a grandmaster and ended up moving to Dior, with the rumored suggestion of more to come.

Indeed, it was during these earlier negotiations, Mr Jones said, that Silvia Venturini Fendi (the Fendi family member still involved in the company, and the head of men and accessories) brought up the idea of ​​joining Fendi to work on the women’s line. .

For Mr. Jones, it’s navigating the multitude of women’s clothing choices that is the biggest learning curve. For a reality check, he has a group of women around him, including Kate Moss, who has consulted on accessories; stylist Melanie Ward; artistic director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse; and, most importantly, Mrs. Fendi and her daughter, Delfina.

While Mr. Jones has made a name for himself at Vuitton and Dior in part through his ability to merge the tropes of street wear and runway wear and his embrace of collaborations, those who expect him to pick up on those skills, but in women’s clothing, will be disappointed. There are no sewing sneakers or hoodies, nor guest artist work. Rather, there are Bernini marble engravings and elaborate brocade, beaded chiffon and silks scalloped with roses.

The collection is a consciously eclectic mix of androgyny and reference, including a nod to Lagerfeld, with a half-suit, half-dress look inspired by a sketch of hers from 1993. Additionally, there are a lot of capes.

You can see why Mr. Jones might have coats on his mind. And they look good on everyone. NY TIMES