Princess Diana’s wedding dress designers in legal battle over sketches





The designers of Princess Diana’s wedding dress are suing each other.

Elizabeth and David Emanuel, who divorced in 1990, are in a legal battle over sketches of the dress.

David is suing his ex-wife for auctioning off sketches of several outfits they made for Diana.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. They may be behind the most iconic wedding dress of all time, but David and Elizabeth Emanuel’s love affair didn’t quite end happily forever. The once married Welsh and British designers – who divorced in 1990 – are currently fighting in court over sketches of Princess Diana’s legendary dress. David Emanuel is suing his ex-wife for auctioning off sketches of several outfits they made for Diana in the 1980s, including the memorable wedding dress, according to MailOnline. Representatives for David Emanuel declined Insider’s request for comment. Representatives for Elizabeth Emanuel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981 in London.

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images





MailOnline reports that David is suing Elizabeth over a sketch of the dress Diana wore when she tied the knot to Prince Charles in 1981, as well as a sketch of the blouse she wore for their official engagement photo in Vogue and sketches of several other dresses that Diana has selected for official engagement, film premiere and royal tour. Read more: Woman who helped tailor Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wedding dresses said Princess Diana’s iconic gown ‘looked like it should be in a hurry’ David’s lawsuit claims Elizabeth made copies of their original sketches for an auction titled “Passion for Fashion” with Kerry Taylor auctions in London without his consent, reports MailOnline. The lawsuit, seen by MailOnline, states that Elizabeth “created eight designs which are a reproduction of the design designs” that the couple had originally made together. The lawsuit claims the sketches sold for between $ 686 and $ 3,845 (£ 500 to £ 2,800) from December 2018 to December 2020.

One of the sketches included in the dispute is of that black dress Diana wore in 1981.

Anwar Hussein / WireImage





According to MailOnline, David has applied for an interim injunction to bar Elizabeth and Kerry Taylor Auctions from selling the sketches, saying he and his ex-wife had agreed not to use the name Emanuel for their individual professional efforts. Kerry Taylor told Insider she was “ordered to sell the sketches by court order.” “The sketches were clearly signed ‘Elizabeth Emanuel’ and bore her own studio stamp,” Taylor added. “The judge asked me to sell them and I did. The sketches were legally sold.”

David and Elizabeth Emanuel with Princess Diana at Kensington Palace in 1986.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images





According to court documents obtained by MailOnline, David claims that Elizabeth is infringing her copyright and demands that she stop selling the sketches without her consent. He asks the court to declare that he and Elizabeth jointly own the copyright in the sketches. He also asked that copies of the sketches be destroyed, and he wants a share of the profits.

