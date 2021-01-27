Fashion forward … then back | New





NOTE: This was published in the November 25, 2020 edition of Allied News. GROVE CITY – Without a doubt, fashion cycles exist for men and women. As proof, a few years ago, the saddle shoes of yesteryear reappeared on the market. Fashion trends come and go, and if you want to see some of these trends from years gone by, plan a visit to the Grove City Historical Society and Museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City, before it closes for the season in December. 12. Take a trip to the second floor and spend time in the men’s and women’s clothing rooms. Room managers Cathie and Camille Sadler have designed many interesting displays to grab your attention and spark your imagination. If you’re interested in military uniforms from a bygone era, you’ll likely find it in the men’s clothing room. In the Women’s Clothing Room, look in the sealed display case featuring Anna Hornauer’s wedding dress fashioned in 1899 for her marriage to Jacob Ludwig. We have not only the dress, but the framed copy of their beautifully detailed marriage certificate. They were married in Chicago, Illinois and eventually moved to Mercer County and settled in Liberty Township. We acquired the wedding dress from her grandson, John J. Koprivnikar. Look a little further and you will see the wedding dress fashioned from the parachute used by her fiance when he served in the military. Choose from shelves of evening wear, day dresses, military outfits and work wear. Or maybe you are intrigued by the hats. In this case, you will find flat caps, cab hats, newsboy hats, wide brimmed, Stetsons, buckets, baker’s caps, cloche hats, straw hats, and more. Do you like the shoes? You will also find many styles. Your visit will be an adventure. Since COVID-19 has limited our historic businesses to other states, find some history right in your own backyard. The Historical Society is open for free tours from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday until December 12. The building is closed on November 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holidays. The whole building is accessible to disabled people. If a visitor must use the handicapped accessible entrance, call the Historical Society upon arrival at 724-458-1798 and a volunteer will be waiting for you at the door. Since we will close on December 12th, be sure to visit our museum shop for special gifts for that special history buff on your Christmas list.

