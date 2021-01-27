Fashion for the opening day, from purple to pearls | Lifestyles

Kamala Harris showcased American designers at the opening Wednesday and nodded to female suffrage Shirley Chisholm and her beloved pearl sorority.

Pearls had a strong fashion exposure, in line with a social media campaign that saw inauguration watchers wearing strands to support and celebrate Harris.

Representative Barbara Lee, a Democrat from California, wore a pearl necklace belonging to Chisholm herself. It was a gift from Chisholms’ goddaughter.

Because of Shirley Chisholm I am, Lee, who is black, posted on Twitter. Because of Shirley Chisholm, Vice President Harris is.

Harris cited Chisholm, a Democrat from New York, as an inspiration for her career. Chisholm was the first black woman elected to Congress and the first black candidate from a major party to run for President of the United States.

The beads worn by Harris, by Wilfredo Rosado, were a symbol of unity with her sisters in Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first Greek-literate African-American sorority, said Rachel Torgerson, director of fashion reporting for Cosmopolitan. The founders of the sorority are called the Twenty Pearls. Each new member receives a badge adorned with 20 pearls.

There is no doubt that every part of her look today celebrates who she is, where she came from and where she hopes to lead the country. Each piece has been carefully thought out and full of meaning, Torgerson said.

Purple was the color of the day with Harris, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush donning hues of purple.

Harris was dressed in a purple fitted dress and coat set by black designer Christopher John Rogers. Later that evening, she wore a black sequined cocktail dress with a black tuxedo coat by Sergio Hudson for the Celebrate America TV special which replaced the inaugural ball, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic . Both are black designers.

Rogers, only 25, kept a full-time job as a designer at Diane von Furstenberg while running her own brand with a small team from her apartment in Bushwick, Brooklyn, until last January, when he gathered enough resources to open a studio in Soho. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native attended Savannah College of Art and Design and was named the 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year by Vogue.

Fashion icon Michelle Obama garnered praise from fans on social media for her belted plum pantsuit, also by Hudson. The Los Angeles-based South Carolina native has now dressed the former first lady three times. Hudson launched their eponymous ready-to-wear collection in 2014.

Vronique Hyland, director of fashion reports for Elle magazine, noted the victories of young American designers.

They chose a diverse group of talent. She made a meaningful statement at this particular time, when all small businesses, including fashion companies, need support and spotlight, she said.

Harris’ choice to wear black designer pieces was especially significant in light of her historic triple title as our country’s first U.S., Black and Asian Vice President, Hyland added.

As for the color purple, it was a symbol of unity and bipartisanship. Republican red and democratic blue make purple.

If there is one message to take away from today’s inaugural fashion, it is that those who attended are signaling faith in unity and two-partyism, as well as the restoration of truth and trust, Torgerson said.

Hillary Clinton confirmed she wore purple for a specific purpose, telling The Associated Press: I just want to send a little token message that we need to come together.