Top 10 Fall 2021 Menswear Fashion Trends – Footwear News

2 mins ago

2021 saw its first fashion week of the year with the fall 21 menswear season. The screenings (which went swiftly from Milan to Paris with a Pitti Uomo that is still in the process of being deployed) were more virtual than ever, as lockdowns, virus variants and vaccine distribution further complicate the return to normalcy .

The season was still exciting, however – it was just less in the front row and more of what was actually on the catwalks or in the look books.

Here are 10 trends from the fall 21 virtual men’s season that will shape the coming fall and winter:

1. Cozy socks

It’s no secret that the pandemic has created a big moment for socks. And yet, the availability and excitement of truly directional covers never really materialized – until this season. Puffs of cloud-like knitted material are coming out of many shoes for fall 21, from moccasins to ankle boots.

fendi, fendi man, fall 2021 man, fendi fall 2021

Comfortable socks and moccasins at Fendi Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi


Dries Van Noten, Dries Van Noten Men, Fall 2021 Men, Fall 2021, Men Fashion Trends 2021, Men Fashion

Cozy knits, including oversized socks, at Dries Van Noten Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dries Van Noten

2. The return of the dress shoe

The hard-soled men’s dress shoe was already back on the catwalks a year ago, with a little something extra to offer. Of course, the pandemic derailed this effort considerably. There were plenty of slipper-like kicks for the fall, but the designers were also back in full swing to promote the return of a real shoe, mostly in the form of a thick moccasin married to the sock. comfortable above.


Prada, Prada Men, Prada Shoes, Fall 2021 Men, Mens Fashion, Mens Fall 2021 Trends, Mens Trends, Trends 2021

Leather lace-up shoes with a fully knitted look at Prada Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada


louis vuitton, louis vuitton men, louis vuitton fall '21 men, virgil abloh, virgil abloh louis vuitton, menswar

Leather dress shoes with a western metal toe at Louis Vuitton Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

3. Bucket hats

With hiking and outdoor trends dominating menswear in recent seasons, the bucket hat has already been a runway staple. But this time around, they came in more fall-focused prints, like buffalo plaid or hunter green. Isabel Marant’s collection seems ripe for a moment Timothée Chalamet.


isabel marant, fall 2021 men's trends, 2021 trends, men's trends, fall 2021 men's clothing, men's clothing, bucket hats

Bucket hats and sweaters at Isabel Marant fall 21.

CREDIT: courtesy of Isabel Marant


loewe, fall 2021 for men, fall 2021 for men, fall 2021, clothing for men

A bucket hat to match the bag and shorts at Loewe Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Loewe

4. The shameless man’s handbag

Last year it was the heel, this year it’s the bag. As fashion becomes more neutral and inclusive, traditionally feminine fashion items – like high heels, handbags, jewelry – have traveled from exclusive women’s collections to men’s clothing and lines of all kinds.


alyx, alyx men fall 2021, fall 2021 men, clothing for men, bags for men, trends 2021

A fuzzy handbag from the Alyx fall -21 men’s collection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alyx


Dries Van Noten, Dries Van Noten Mens, Mens Fall 2121, Mens Fashion, Mens Bags, Trends 2021

A bright yellow shoulder bag at Dries Van Noten Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dries Van Noten

5. Winter shorts

Not everyone spends the winter in a cold place, and menswear designers seem to have understood this more than in previous seasons. Or they just know that wearing shorts while working from home is what everyone is actually doing.


Fendi, Fendi Men, Fendi Shoes, Fall 2021 Men, Fendi Fall 2021 Men, Men Fashion, Men Trends

Long quilted shorts at Fendi Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi


CREDIT: Courtesy of A Cold Wall

6. The dandy sneaker

Sneakers and suits? Not exactly revolutionary or the coolest combo, but bride and groom around the world can think of it for themselves. But a few designers have come up with a new, more gradual approach to styling technique, focusing on matching looks with lots of peacock.


louis vuitton, louis vuitton men fall 21, virgil abloh, louis vuitton virgil abloh, fall 21 men, clothing for men

A marbled suit with sneakers at Louis Vuitton Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton


casblanca, new balance casablanca, fall 2021 men, casablanca fall 2021, menswear

A diamond-accented suit with New Balance sneakers at Casablanca Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Casablanca

7. True blue

Maybe it’s the current unease of the circumstances – or maybe the designers are looking to the blue sky. Glass half empty or full, a rich, true hue, royal blue to cornflower has traveled from collection to collection this men’s season. It was on sporty chinos and shoulder bags as well as jackets and hats and just about everything. Expect this hue to spread everywhere later this year.


alyx, alyx fall 2021, alyx men, clothing for men, fall 2021 men

A blue overcoat at Alyx Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alyx


loewe, loewe men, loewe fall 2021 men, fall 2021, fall 2021 men, mens clothing

True Blue at Loewe Fall ’21 Men’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Loewe

8. The Wellie to wear with everything

The inadvertently apocalyptic pandemic boot of fall 20 is enduring, at least in menswear (we’ll be keeping a close eye on its possible return to womens collections next month). The Wellington rubber boot proves it can be worn with anything from British looks to more edgy ensembles (and in mint green).


jil sander, jil sander fall 2021 men, fall 2021 men, mens clothing

Mint green boots at Jil Sander fall 21.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jil Sander


Tod's, Tod's men fall 2021, men trends 2021, men fall 2021

Tod’s Fall 21 Traditional Shooting Suit Rubber Boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tod’s

9. Anoraks

Sporty pieces continued to weave into men’s collections, even though they were associated with more dressier items. The anorak proves to be a jacket style for any occasion, whether included in a complete outdoor look (it’s even gaining ground in the current season’s ski and snowboard market) or the mattress topper for shorts. and moccasins.


reese cooper, fall 2021 men, fall 2021, fall 2021 men trends, 2021 men trends, mens clothing

A sturdy anorak with cargo pants and rubber boots at Reese Cooper fall 21.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reese Cooper


christian dior, dior homme, dior homme, fall 2021 homme, dior homme fall 2021, homme

Anorak with cargo pants and boots at Dior Fall 21 for men.

CREDIT: courtesy of Christian Dior

10. Male ruffles

Who said frills have to be feminine anyway? The swirls and origami pleats seemed to send another subtle but strong message about masculinity in 2021. They wore shirts, jackets – gathered on the sleeves of suits at Prada – and even along the pleats of pants, like the shows Y / Project.


prada, prada men, prada shoes, prada fall 2021 men, fall 2021 men, mens clothing

Gathered sleeves at Prada fall ’21 men.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada


menswear, y / project, fall 2021, fall 2021 men, menswear

Ruffles everywhere at Y / Project Fall ’21.

CREDIT: courtesy of Y / Project / Giovanni Giannoni

