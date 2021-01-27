4 popular fashion trends to try this semester





The second semester is underway and now is the time to reflect on the hopes and goals you have for the coming weeks. These can include finding your own style, be it academics, clubs and organizations, or fashion. College is the time to experiment and experiment with different styles until you finally stick with one. Our forties have kept us locked inside in sweatpants and T-shirts for too long. Whether you’re on campus or not, you can still dress to impress for virtual classes, campus walks, or a relaxed work day. Here’s your guide to four popular fashion trends for all types of students: Style # 1: Academy The first style on this list is perfect for back to school. Academy refers to a group of aesthetics that involves learning and study. Academic fashion can also be described as preppy or schoolgirl fashion. Not only does this style look polished and professional, it can also be used as a motivation to study. Who wouldn’t want a book in their hand with these looks? Some notable pieces to include in this style are trench coats, blazers, pleated pants, and tennis skirts. There are also plenty of style icons to watch, including Anna Taylor-Joy in Netflixs. Gambit Queens and characters from Gossip Girl. The Harry Styles wardrobe can also be used as a source of inspiration. Some of the best college fashion stores are Brandy Melville, Urban Outfitters and ASOS (especially for trench coats) . Style # 2: year 2000 What was cool in college is officially back in fashion. Inspired by the fashion and culture of the late 90s and early 2000s, 2000s fashion is more popular than ever. For a more in-depth guide and sample outfits, check out the guide to becoming a princess of the year 2000 . Celebrities to draw inspiration from are Paris Hilton and Britney Spears. The essential pieces to include in your wardrobe would be low rise jeans, wedge wedges, bucket hats and tracksuits (bonus points for a Juicy Couture suit). Finally, some of the best stores to buy Y2K are Dolls Kill and Amazon (specifically for crop tops and sweaters) . Style # 3: grunge / vintage Another retro style, grunge can also be seen in current fashion. The style gained momentum in the early 90s and was heavily influenced by grunge music. This included music from popular bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Some essential pieces of grunges are flannels, ripped jeans, combat boots, graphic t-shirts (bonus points for concert t-shirts) and a denim or leather jacket. The best places to get back t-shirts would be local thrift stores, but stores like Nasty Gal, Adika, and Zumiez also have a great selection. Drew Barrymore, Kurt Cobain, and Winona Ryder can all be used as grunge inspiration for a perfect, relaxed look. Style # 4: streetwear This style option is inspired by the street style of Los Angeles skateboarders and surfers, also influenced by New York hip-hop fashion. Streetwear is similar to grunge fashion when it comes to being relaxed and effortless. Grunge, however, is bolder and darker in style. Streetwear brands have been around since the ’80s, but the most recent style icons to admire are Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Must-have pieces include oversized jackets (motorcycle, leather, sweatshirt), bike shorts, graphic t-shirts, patchwork denim, and sports jerseys. Like grunge, thrift stores are the best places to buy popular streetwear. However, PacSun, Nasty Gal, and ZAFUL are great for a put together look that looks effortless. @hannahcmpbell [email protected]







