Trendy ways to style men’s leggings in 2021

Trendy ways to style men’s leggings in 2021

In the past, leggings were normally reserved as casual fashion choices for women. In the fashion world, it was frowned upon for men to even consider wearing a pair of any type of leggings.

Well the good news for all guys is that men’s leggings are the thing in particular since the COVID-19 restrictions with some of us working from home.

They are no longer limited to sportswear, but can now be included in all types of stylish casual day wear. Dress them up or down, it’s up to you as long as you maintain some type of structure to your look.

Here at Mens Fashion Ireland, we’re going to take a look at some easy ways to style men’s leggings for the coming year. You don’t have to be a real fashionista to know how to style them. All it really takes is a smart approach and knowing when and where to wear them.

Size matters

As with any type of clothing, choose the size that suits your body type and your look is important. Leggings that look draggy or loose just don’t work.

Then again, super tight leggings aren’t the answer either. You need a pair that hugs your body without constraining any type of movement.

A sure way to test the fit of your leggings is to bend over and try to touch your toes. Leggings should work with your body without pulling up to the back or ankles.

Remember, leggings are designed for comfort. The right fit will always be a priority for any type of delicate or elegant finish.

Experiment with colors and prints

For most men, solid color leggings are the only choice, whether for the gym or for a casual look when relaxing.

However, men’s leggings can offer a lot more by mixing colors and prints into your look. I’m not saying you have to go crazy with any psychedelic with your look.

Black or navy leggings with small printed details are a great way to take the plunge into this stunning printed leggings. It also makes your leggings more interesting.

Be careful, neutralize your look above the waist when wearing printed leggings. It balances any cool looking finish.

Simplify your look

Outside of the gym, there are easy steps any man can take to achieve that great looking casual leggings for men. The easiest of all is the assembly of the hoodie and leggings.

Seriously, it’s so easy any guy can do it. For a better look, combine stockings in dark shades (black, gray, navy blue) with a colored plain hoodie.

It’s basic but effective. Big logo hoodies are the thing for 2021. However, they can be distracting and for something simple yet stylish go for a simple mens hoodie.

Switch to casual chic

This is for you guys who want to add some flair to your leggings. Change up this hoodie and replace it with a t-shirt and bomber jacket with a brogues finish.

Opt for a neutral t-shirt and merge with dark leggings and a black bomber. It’s like perfect the perfect loungewear look, but with a smarter finish.

Even a stylish blazer combo with dark solid leggings works when paired with boaters. It’s a bit more of a dapper finish.

Pastel fusion above the waist

I love pastel coloring because it works all year round. Dark tones of navy or black leggings look fabulous when fused with a pink, lilac, coral or lemon polo or t-shirt. These shades can brighten up your look even on the dullest days.

Don’t forget to accessorize

Yes, membership is the new buzzword for men in 2021. Women aren’t the only ones enjoying the experience and pleasure of accessorizing.

A simple men’s bag can change the theme of your look in an instant. However, stick with dark shades like black or brown that contrast with the rest of your assembly.

A baseball cap without logo in simple tones looks fabulous which can keep your overall look classy and simple.

Things to remember

When choosing any type of men’s leggings, also make sure that you have items in your wardrobe to wear them. Look for shades of t-shirts, polo shirts, or hoodies that can be easily paired with your leggings.

Always choose quality over price when shopping for leggings. You want them to be resilient because they will follow the contour of your body with every movement.

Men’s leggings are here to stay, so make the most of it. Don’t be put off by others who say you are too old to wear them or that they are not suitable for you. If you get the right fit and the color coordinates them right, then men’s leggings are suitable for all men. How you style them is up to you!

Trendy ways to style men’s leggings in 2021