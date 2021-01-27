Bridgerton-inspired TikTok fashion trend brings historic subcultures to the mainstream





The hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” has inspired TikTok fashionistas. The fictional period drama produced by award-winning screenwriter Shonda Rhymes and her new production company Shondaland, has been a leading show since its debut on Christmas Day. And now the series has brought to life a fashion subculture known as ‘regencycore’. NETFLIX HAS DIFFICULTIES KEEPING BRIDGERTON’S SEX SCENES OFF PORN SITES Named after the Regency era, the “Bridgerton” show and novels are based on, the regencycore is inspired by historical fashion that was popular in Britain and Ireland in the early 1800s. The period was strongly influenced by classical Greco-Roman styles, according to Study.coms professor of visual art and design Anne Butler. TikTok, which has been a creative outlet for fancy cosplayers and content creators, has seen an influx of regencycore-related videos in recent weeks. AMAZON SWITZERLAND INFLUENCERS FOR ALLEGED INSTAGRAM AND TIK TOK COUNTERFEIT SYSTEM In fact, the hashtag #regencycore racked up more than 728,500 views on Tuesday. Dozens of TikTokers shared their “Bridgerton” or Regency inspired outfits and style challenges. The rising regencycore fashion trend is a branch of the more popular Royaltycore and Princesscore subcultures, which are heavily inspired by Western European fashion worn by royalty during the Arthurian and Tudor periods. Other creatives even mix the nestled looks with fairy tales or well-known Disney characters. WORLD’S MOST BEAUTIFUL CROWNED WOMAN SAYS SHE DIDN’T EVEN KNOW SHE WAS RUNNING On TikTok, hashtags #royaltycore and #princesscore have 8.3 million and 19.7 million views, respectively. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Online searches for the three fashion subcultures peaked between Jan.7 and Jan.12, according to google trends The data. Interestingly, trendy teens and young adults seem to be more fascinated by cottagecore, a trend inspired by the beginnings of farming life in the Western world. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER the #cottagecore hashtag on TikTok has attracted over 5.1 billion views and is a better search on google.

