Original Valentine’s Day Gifts 2021: 15 Unique Ideas, Treats, Crafts & More

Valentine’s Day was one of the last normal times of the year 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic swept the planet and changed everything from holidays and special events to everyday life.

This year, that will not be the case. Valentine’s Day, like Christmas, Thanksgiving and Halloween before it, will be subject to the myriad of restrictions and warnings in place everywhere, like your favorite restaurants and hangouts.

You may not be able to have your perfect Valentine’s Day date this year, but you can still make the holidays extraordinary, and a good place to start is a unique and thoughtful gift that your loved one may not have expected. -be not.

Websites like Uncommon goods and Etsy are great places to buy the perfect gifts for your other half. Discover a list of unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day below:

Hoya Heart Plant

Hoya Heart Plant.screenshot from The Sill

This single leaf rooted cutting is hand potted in your choice of terracotta planter, and it looks like an adorable leaf in the shape of a heart. How cute. $ 26 from The Sill.

Date night bucket list

Date Night Bucket List.Uncommon Products screenshot

This pandemic will be over one day. And this gift is perfect for the couple looking to have some fun in the future. A box full of date ideas, like stargazing or creating a piece of art together, each printed on a cute wooden stick. $ 18 rare goods.

The couples bucket list

Couple’s bucket list.Uncommon Products screenshot

Similar to the idea above, but some of these are #bigger goal pairs, like Become a regular somewhere and revisit the place where you first kissed. Remix your romance with this fun collection of 100 ideas. $ 50 of rare goods.

Love Message Shortbread Cookies

Love Message Shortbread Cookies.Uncommon Products screenshot

Rich shortbread cookies, subtly scented, not too sweet for the sweet, the dear, the near, the far … These Céline Zhou shortbread cookies are perfect for Valentine’s Day, or for any occasion. $ 36 rare goods.

Personalized cookie cutters

Personalized cookie cutters.screenshot from Etsy

Turn your loved ones favorite thing into a cookie cutter, then bake them a platter! Available from BakersRoads on Etsy. Prices vary.

The kissing cups

Kissing cups.Uncommon Products screenshot

Share your coffee with a kiss with these adorable porcelain kissing mugs. $ 65 worth of rare goods.

Birth month flower grow kit

Flower growing kit for the month of birth.Uncommon Products screenshot

It can be designed as a birthday present, but it is also a nice gift for Valentine’s Day. The seeds, a glass bottle for growing them, a soilless growing medium, instructions and information on what your flower symbolizes are all included. $ 34 of rare goods.

Custom tandem bike art

Tandem bike art.Uncommon Products screenshot

Every colorful piece by Patricia Carlin is custom designed to look like you and your sweetheart (and even your dog) on ​​a tandem on a cute spring scene. Comes framed and ready to hang. $ 125 of rare goods.

Heart bowl

Heart bowl.Uncommon Products screenshot

This red heart blown glass bowl is a great gift for your honey with an eye for style. The piece by artist Jim Loewers transforms with a passionate wave of color circling around the exterior. $ 98 worth of rare goods.

Sports ideas

Wall Mounted Recycled Ski Bottle Opener

Ski bottle opener.Uncommon Products screenshot

Perfect for your store, cellar, or any place you entertain, this unique bottle opener boldly expresses his love for the ski slopes. Open a brewski and enjoy. $ 45 rare goods.

Retro Bourbon Men’s Socks

Bourbon socks.Fanatics screenshot

These retro-inspired men’s socks are perfect for the bourbon lover in your life. Pair the socks with a matching tie. $ 18 rare goods.

World Tour Jerky Crate

World Tour Jerky Crate.Man Crates screenshot

The World Tour Jerky Crate brings together the best flavors of dried meat from around the world. It’s like an epicurean Epcot center with representation from eight nations spanning four continents. Nuff said. $ 109.99 at Man Crates.

Wine Coasters with Glasses – Set of 2

Wine glasses.Uncommon Products screenshot

Perfect for a couple of oenophiles, these stylish granite coasters keep your wine cool without watering it down. $ 39 of rare goods.

Bliss Out Handmade Massage Oil Candle

Massage oil candle.Uncommon Products screenshot

Are you looking for something more intimate? This homemade candle will keep the flame burning, light it for ambiance, then blow it out and let it cool a bit before using the wax as a hot massage oil. Do not put it next to your cup of tea. $ 49 worth of rare goods.

Personalized message in a bottle sculpture

Message in a bottle.Uncommon Products screenshot

Perfect for a couple who are in a long-distance relationship in these difficult times. Personalize your love note, then send it in this beautiful hand blown glass bottle. Easy for your sweetheart to pull out and read whenever they need a pick-me-up. $ 100 of rare goods.

A pile of valentine cakes

The Valentine’s Day cake appears.screenshot from Etsy

A box of chocolates is a classic, but a cake pop care package is a trendy take on traditional Valentine’s Day candy. Available from AlexandriaCakePopCo for $ 29.99.