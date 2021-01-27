Find the costume that’s right for you with Rent the Row from Chapel Hill

Your source for classic men’s clothing Rent the Row is Chapel Hills’ supplier of classic menswear. Founded by Erik Syverson, Rent the Row allows men to check out and exchange clothes, accessories and shoes without committing to shopping. Their flexible rental-based membership program includes: Annual subscriptions for $ 500

Monthly subscriptions for $ 75

Unique rentals for $ 200 Rent the Row specializes in American, British and Italian tailoring, and some featured brands include Norman Hilton, Boutique Andover, Anderson & Sheppard, Caraceni and more. Get in touch Current hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on weekends.

Address: 400 W. Rosemary St.

Rent the Row can also be reached by phone at (984) 364-0642 or www.renttherow.com.

As a young lawyer, Erik Syverson realized that having smart skills led to success in many different careers, including his own. Now, with Rent the Row, he’s showcasing his passion for affordable and high-quality men’s clothing to the community.

Rent the Row is a Chapel Hill-based clothing company that sells subscriptions to those looking to rent bespoke men’s clothing. With a subscription, Rent row allows its customers to swap clothes as needed, eliminating the need to buy a different luxury suit for each occasion.

You can just walk into the store at any time and trade, Syverson said. If you have a job interview and a date this weekend, come back and swap for something more casual.

Rent the Row’s business model was inspired by Rent the track , a similar company. While both services help combat the mass consumerism associated with fast fashion by offering more sustainable options, Rent the Runway does not include men’s clothing.

Syverson wants Rent the Row to be a resource for students, faculty and members of Chapel Hill in general. He understands that many students lack both the money for expensive clothes and the storage space needed to build a traditional wardrobe.

I hope it will be like a clothing library for the community, said Syverson. You go to the library, look at a book, after you finish reading it, bring it back, look at another book.

One possible aversion to renting clothes is knowing that others have worn the clothes before. But Syverson says it’s easy to forget that new clothes aren’t exactly new.

Even when you buy new clothes, unless you’ve made them custom-made for you, they really don’t get used because people try them on or return them, Syverson said.

The Rent the Row costumes are already broken into because others have already worn them. With many costumes rented, the fabric has no life, which may cause the costumes to be rigid .

What I don’t like about Men’s Warehouse and similar rental places is that it looks like you are wearing a rented suit, Syverson said. My ideal is to pass yourself off as a costume inherited from your grandfather.

Syversons clothes come from three different countries: England, Italy and the United States, that’s how he organizes them in the store. They are divided like this because each country has its own signature style when it comes to classic costumes.

Some of the Rent the Rows brands include Caraceni and Anderson and Sheppard , among others.

Syverson first experimented with wearing tailor-made clothing as a young lawyer. He quickly realized, in his field, the better he dressed, the better he performed.

One of the things about being a lawyer is that the older you are, the more desirable you are, Syverson said. One way I could look older than my years, generate business, and gain clients was to dress like older men.

