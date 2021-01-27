Fashion
Amanda Holden shows off one leg in a thigh-high dress as she eagerly awaits spring
AMANDA Holden showed off one leg today in a sexy thigh-high dress.
Yesterday, the 49-year-old star revealed how eagerly she is looking forward to spring.
And today’s outfit will certainly give fans a boost in their approach.
Arriving for her work on the Heart Breakfast Show, the radio looked stunning in her striped dress.
The dress was cut to the top of her leg and revealed sexy thigh-high boots underneath.
Amanda completed her chic look with a long white coat.
She wore her blonde hair loose around her shoulders and kept her eyes protected by dark shades.
The TV star looked happy and relaxed after admitting on Instagram yesterday that she was “looking forward to spring.”
Meanwhile, Amanda recently said how “thrilled” she is to be Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed – but has promised it will be back in the fall.
Last month, The Sun’s Bizarre revealed that the beloved talent show will run for weeks due to recent changes to the government’s Covid-19 rules.
And now Amanda has revealed that auditions scheduled for this month have been pushed back to the fall.
Speaking on her Heart Breakfast show with Jamie Theakston, she shared, “We had to start filming on the 18theJanuary, then it was pushed to 28eand then we got the call yesterday [Thursday] before the press release just says look, i think every Britains Got Talent tv show needs the audience.
“We need you because we call them the Fifth Judge and it doesn’t make sense not to have them behind us.”
When asked if she was “happy” with the decision, Amanda replied, “I’m delighted.
“I think it affects the show and it affects the quality of the show and with the greatest will in the world because there is so much hard work behind the scenes and everyone has really put in a huge effort to make it. the best show possible – it always affects so I prefer to wait and do the best possible and put it in autumn “.
Although she agreed it was for the best, Amanda said she will miss Simon, who missed the fall shows following a terrible electric bike accident in August.
The broadcaster added, “I will miss Simon though. It will be almost two years since I touched him!”
