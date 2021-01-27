Anthony Cuthbertson brings Ted Baker a less formal, warmer feel – WWD

Ted Baker lights up for fall, thanks to the vision of his new global creative director.

Anthony Cuthbertson, whose resumes include Topshop, Roberto Cavalli, Sass & Bide, Rene Lezard and Burlington / Ralph Lauren, among others, joined the UK-based brand last May. For its first full collection, Cuthbertson came up with a more relaxed and comfortable assortment aimed at those who work from home and try to navigate a seemingly endless pandemic.

“We are rewriting the codes to make them more relevant today,” Cuthbertson said in an interview with his London studio. “We bring more precariousness to everything we do.”

Ted Baker has built his reputation by offering more bespoke pieces in a range of vibrantly colored prints. But while there is still some of that in the collection, the new direction is broader and much less formal, and offers an expanded assortment of outerwear, knitwear and accessories.

“The brand has a great history,” he said, adding that it is a quintessential British label that has historically brought “a bit of humor” to its offering. But today’s Britain has changed and Cuthbertson has created a collection meant to blend “modern references and nostalgia”.

“For me, there is a juxtaposition of art, e-commerce and fashion. Ted has always been at the forefront of this, ”he said. “And we want to bring that back.”

He said the pandemic has definitely informed the design process for him this season. “Everything is softer, looser, more relaxed and comfortable,” he says. And there are a lot more layers, which is a testament to the “protective” mood most people feel.

For women, that translates into a color palette focused more on nudes and blushes with poppy, candy, and mulberry accents. Cuthbertson offers new proportions such as a floor-length, double-sided wool-blend coat and wide-leg pleated pants. The assortment also offers a variety of textures, including 14 wales corduroy pants, fleece back hoodies, and jogging pants that can double as loungewear. Cartoon-like characters on sweatshirts and T-shirts provide a touch of humor.

There’s a new casual day-to-night wardrobe of mesh jersey tops with fuzzy prints, canvas trenches and feathered pants, along with raw edge denim and oversized jacquard knits. Holiday offers faux fur, leather and satin jumpsuits, as well as jumpsuits with split hem legs and double-breasted tuxedo jackets, paired with jersey cycling shorts. The accessories provide a bohemian vibe, while the shoe styles are heavier than previous seasons.

For the men’s range, the collection is more casual and youthful with soft cuts, technical outerwear and comfortable leisure wear. There are distorted argyle knits and photographic swimsuits inspired by the British music scene of the 1960s. The color palette for the start of the season centers on grays with pops of orange and a brand new script while As the holidays approach, the colors heat up – tobacco, rust and olive – in Sherpa fleece, textured wools, nylons and cottons. A key piece in the shirts is the “shacket,” Cuthbertson said, which he offers in designs that include flowers and abstract camouflages.

The expanded accessory line includes ripstock backpacks with quick release clips and elastic drawstring details, and padded nylon bags. The shoes range from derby boots with spiked soles to moccasins.

Last fall, Cuthbertson created a special Made in Britain collection of premium luxury goods positioned at the upper end of the Ted Baker range. The collection was created in London and Leicester, England and is meant to be the “icing on the cake” of the Ted Baker collection, he said.

But for now, the focus is on the larger main line of men’s and women’s clothing.

Jennifer Roebuck, Chief Customer Officer, said: “Since joining the brand as Global Creative Director, Anthony has set an unexpected and exciting design direction for men’s and women’s clothing. We see his vision come to life in our main fall 2021 collections, with a more relevant and relaxed offering that we hope will amplify the brand to new audiences.

The change in fashion direction comes in the midst of a major restructuring of the company. Last summer, the company said it was preparing to cut 500 jobs, or about 25% of the workforce, including positions at its head office. COVID-19 has only exacerbated a difficult situation at the company, which has issued a series of profit warnings over the past year and struggled with accounting and management issues .

Earlier this year Rachel Osborne, Chief Financial Officer of Ted Baker, was promoted to CEO. She was the third person in 12 months to hold the leadership position of the besieged company, which was caught in major controversy last year when its founder, Ray Kelvin, was forced to resign after allegations of Sexual misconduct has surfaced.