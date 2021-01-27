SPARCCle on the fashion show returns in March





The Giving Coast BY BRITTANY MATTIE EDITION PHILANTHROPY OF THE WEDNESDAY DAILY SRQ

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 27, 2021



The popular annual fashion show, hosted by Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) returns this year in a brand new [virtual] way. SPARCCle on the Runway “Return to Fashion 2021” will take place on Tuesday March 2, 2021 and will be combine a live steam fashion show with online auctions for sought-after fashions worn by models. Guests can watch the fashion show live at 11:00 am from the comfort of their home, and can participate in the featured fashion show outfits online auction until 7:30 pm. This hybrid event will also include a personalized smore shopping experience with a pop-up shop at social distance in the ballroom of Michael’s on East. from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The pop-up fashion boutique will feature deals on high-end fashion pieces, with all proceeds going to SPARCC’s free and confidential programs and services for domestic and sexual violence survivors in our community. “We are extremely happy and thrilled to be participating in such a fun and meaningful fundraising event once again,” said 2021 SPARCCle on the track Presenting sponsor, Bowtique Med Spa owners Desmond Brivik and Randy Cofield. “Not only is it worth it, it helps SPARCC continue to be a safe place for survivors of domestic violence and their children, 24 hours a day. ” In fiscal year 2019-2020, SPARCC provided advocacy and crisis counseling services to 2,667 people; provided safe shelter for 183 adults, 98 children and 16 pets; responded to more than 4,382 crisis phone calls; and provided protection injunction legal services to 302 people. “With the increase in the incidence and severity of domestic violence, the need for our services is greater than ever,” said SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays. “We hope you attend the SPARCC virtual fashion show and help us make a meaningful impact on the future of survivors in our community. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit sparcc.net/events or call 941-365-0208 ext. 110. Photo of previous SPARCCld during the parade, courtesy of SPARCC.

