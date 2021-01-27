Rick Owens radically redesigns the Converse Chuck 70 – SURFACE





Converses Classic Chuck 70 has been redesigned by figures like Feng Chen Wang, Tyler the Creator and Fear Of Gods Jerry Lorenzo, but perhaps no more drastically than Rick owens for the Drkshdw x Converse Turbodrk Chuck 70 collaboration that recently debuted at Paris Fashion Week. The dress-breaker made its way with the base shoe by replacing the curved front with its own square-toe bumper while dramatically extending the tongue, nodding to the knee-high Converse in the past. popular among punks. We never thought square kicks would take off, but the 58-year-old designers are embracing the classic Nike-owned brand silhouette, which is a compelling argument for the unlikely style to finally see the light (or , in this case dark). Perhaps this is because the construction of the shoes is slightly distorted, but still fits perfectly into the DNA of both brands. When I think of Converse, I think of the black and white Chuck Taylors and the punk rock generation, Owens says. These have always been the iconic pillars of my aesthetic. By wearing Chuck Taylors, you align yourself with an experimental generation. There is a confident dynamic in the subculture. The partnership is also confident, which will continue in 2021 with Owens reinventing more classic silhouettes of Converses. This is familiar territory for the designer, he already tweaked the Chuck Taylor All Star in Spring / Summer 2014, which he describes as a louder, dumber precursor to these sneakers, so he seems well placed to take on the challenge. .When I see something ubiquitous, I feel like twisting it, Owens continues, noting that it has never been a sneaker. I don’t know what it is. Maybe it’s some kind of teenage rage. But that’s one of the Chuck Taylor All Star’s biggest draws. The unisex sneaker is not yet available for purchase, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out instantly. Until then, enjoy the stunning square-toed in action at the Rick Owens Fall / Winter 2021 men’s fashion show, which he staged through the streets of Venice. Called Gethsemane and taking inspiration from today’s turbulent times, the collection features Owens signatures such as body-hugging leather jackets and dramatically ripped sweaters, tight whities embellished with pentagrams and wispy, wispy hoodies. .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos