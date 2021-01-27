Reddit effect arrives for fashion stocks | BoF Professional, News & Analysis

The Reddit stock craze started with GameStop, but it’s coming in fashion.

Residents of the WallStreetBets forum are behind a campaign that has helped catapult the struggling video game retailer’s shares nearly 650% higher in the past two weeks. Their plan was simple: Small investors crowded into an unloved stock, causing billions of dollars in losses on paper for hedge funds and other big investors who had bet its value would drop lower.

Short sellers have so far not canceled their bets on GameStop. But Wall Street analysts predict that Redditors will try the tactic on a number of other troubled retailers. Already, Express, a mainstay of shopping centers, has seen its share price more than double this week. J. Jill and Chicos are also mature targets, analysts say.

The payoff for the Reddit team remains elusive: In theory, short sellers will have to buy stocks to get out of their losing positions. So far, few have done so, no doubt betting that they can outlive their attackers. Some new shareholders of GameStop, Express and other high-selling stocks say they have a real belief in the future of physical retail or that these companies can achieve a digital transformation that boosts sales.

For fashion brands caught in chaos, fluctuations in stock prices will have little immediate impact on operations. But in many ways, the dynamics of small investors preying on and eventually winning over market giants is uncharted territory.

We’ve never seen anything like it before, said Jen Redding, retail analyst at Wedbush Securities. It’s historic because you’ve never had a retail investment platform that could move stocks in this way in such a big way.

Express shares rose after Twitter personality Will Meade drew parallels between the clothing chain and GameStop. He speculated that Express could pull off an e-commerce turnaround and cited a recent injection of $ 140 million from Sycamore Partners and Wells Fargo. Express shares fell from $ 1.79 at the end of last week to $ 4.44 on Monday, the highest value since the start of the pandemic before ditching some of those gains to end at 3 on Tuesday, 04 $.

Express did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For brands, an artificial rise in stock prices does not affect the health of the company and does not faithfully reflect their market value. But institutional investors should pay attention to what is happening through Reddit and other social media platforms because their stakes can be dramatically altered when thousands of ordinary people decide to band together, Redding said. Companies also need to be transparent in explaining to shareholders why their stocks are undergoing sudden movement.

The trend for amateur investors to organize social media stock rushes is likely to persist as GameStop continues to soar, said Susan Anderson, analyst at B. Riley FBR.

Until these guys are burned, they will continue these tactics, she said. She said some fashion retailers come to Reddit’s attention because they have a low market cap and therefore it takes less money to get into the stock to increase their value. J. Jill, who avoided bankruptcy in September after agreeing to restructure his debt, is valued at $ 40 million, for example.

A WallStreetBets user told BoF that they are betting that physical chains could drive digital sales and that the market will someday value them as ecommerce stocks.

It’s an optimistic scenario to put it generously, analysts say. Express, for its part, is hemorrhaging cash as the pandemic lowers demand for work clothes, Redding said in a recent research note.

Some of these companies don’t even target [e-commerce] at this level, she said. Ultimately, this is a speculative thesis.

