Mira Kapoor in Masaba Gupta dress | [PIC INSIDE] Mira Kapoor rocks Masaba Gupta’s black and white draped dress, can you guess the price?





Mira Kapoor rocks the Masaba Gupta dress, guess the cost? | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor made experimental choices with her outfits Recently, she wore a Masaba Gupta creation; a black and white draped dress. The Indian designer also shared the post on her social media. Coming from Maison Masaba, can you guess the cost of creation? Shahid Kapoor’s wife in love, Mira Kapoor, has surely made herself count among the best dressed women in Bollywood. The diva turned eyes with her very first official click with Shahid on their wedding day. While Mira ditched red for a subtle pink lehenga and also upgraded the look, the fashion police watched her style choices and were never disappointed. Whatever the occasion, Mira’s style quotient stands out in the room. From her casual lunches or her date nights with her husband Shahid, to her family outings, she has done wonders with her looks and glamorous style. On Wednesday, she donned a Masaba Gupta creation. The draped dress was half black and half white with a thigh-high slit down the middle. The long sleeve dress had ruffles at the end of the wrist. Masaba gave her dress an interesting name and titled it “Reflection Draped Maxi Dress”. The designer shared a photo of Mira on her Instagram and captioned it as follows: “A cute postcard from Goa • @ mira.kapoor to @houseofmasaba”. Take a look at the picture below. Mira styled the dress with a tightly wrapped bun and a dark lip shade. She accessorized it with a pair of shades and a thick layered gold necklace did the magic. Can you guess how much the creation costs? We traced the dress on the official Masaba website. The dress was priced at Rs 9,999. Previously, Mira had shared her photo wearing the dress on her social media handle. Take a closer look at the dress. “Gossip is the devil’s phone. Better to just hang up. No Schitt, I had to do this at the Postcard Hotel, Moira, ”Mira had captioned, clearly rendering an ode to Moira Rose from the web show Shitt’s Creek. Masaba’s designs are loved by Bollywood celebrities. Many, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon and Sonakshi Sinha, picked up outfits from her closet. Mira grabbed the headlines with her OOTDs during her recent vacation to Goa, where she was accompanied by Shahid. From her pastel designer monokinis to her shell slides and evening wear, she had taken over Instagram with her experimental yet gorgeous fashion choices. Mira was often the target of trolls and often found herself receiving lewd comments for her clothing choices. Nonetheless, she keeps her haters and shelters and continues to dress as she wishes. A real inspiration, isn’t it?







