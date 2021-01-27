Fashion
Top 10 Fall 2021 Menswear Fashion Trends
2021 saw its first fashion week of the year with the fall 21 menswear season. The screenings (which went swiftly from Milan to Paris with a Pitti Uomo that is still in the process of being deployed) were more virtual than ever, as lockdowns, virus variants and vaccine distribution further complicate the return to normalcy .
The season was still exciting, although it was just less in the front row and more of what was actually on the slopes or in the look books.
Here are 10 trends from the virtual fall 21 menswear season that will shape the coming fall and winter:
1. Cozy socks
It’s no secret that the pandemic has created a big moment for socks. And yet, the availability and excitement of truly directional covers never really materialized until this season. Puffs of cloud-like knitted materials cropped up many shoes for fall 21, from moccasins to ankle boots.
2. The return of the dress shoe
The hard-soled men’s dress shoe was already back on the catwalks a year ago, with a little extra to offer. Of course, the pandemic derailed this effort considerably. There were plenty of slipper-like kicks for the fall, but the designers were also back in full swing to promote the return of a real shoe, mostly in the form of a thick moccasin married to the sock. comfortable above.
3. Bucket hats
With hiking and outdoor trends dominating menswear in recent seasons, the bucket hat has already been a runway staple. But this time around, they came in more fall-focused prints, like buffalo plaid or hunter green. The Isabel Marants collection seems ripe for a moment Timothe Chalamet.
4. The shameless man’s handbag
Last year it was the heel, this year it’s the bag. As fashion becomes more and more neutral and inclusive, traditionally feminine fashion items like high heels, handbags, jewelry have traveled from exclusive collections for women to men’s clothing and lines of all kinds.
5. Winter shorts
Not everyone spends the winter in a cold place, and menswear designers seem to have understood this more than in previous seasons. Or they just know that wearing shorts while working from home is what everyone is actually doing.
6. The dandy sneaker
Sneakers and suits? Not exactly revolutionary or the coolest combo, but bride and groom around the world can think of it for themselves. But a few designers have come up with a new, more gradual approach to styling technique, focusing on matching looks with lots of peacock.
7. True blue
Maybe it’s the current unease of the circumstances or maybe the designers are looking to the blue sky. Glass half empty or full, a rich, true hue, royal blue to cornflower has traveled from collection to collection this men’s season. It was on sporty chinos and shoulder bags as well as jackets and hats and just about everything. Expect this hue to spread everywhere later this year.
8. The Wellie to wear with everything
The inadvertently apocalyptic pandemic boot of the 1920s endures, at least in menswear (keep a watchful eye for its possible return to womens collections next month). The Wellington rubber boot proves it can be worn with anything from British looks to more edgy ensembles (and in mint green).
9. Anoraks
Sporty pieces continued to weave into men’s collections, even though they were associated with more dressier items. The anorak proves to be a jacket style for all occasions, whether included in a complete outdoor look (it even gains grip in the current season’s ski and snowboard market) or the mattress topper for shorts. and moccasins.
10. Male ruffles
Who said frills have to be feminine anyway? The origami swirls and pleats seemed to send another subtle but strong message about masculinity in 2021. They wore a shirt, jackets with gathers on the sleeves of suits at Prada and even along the pleats of the pants, as Y shows. / Project.
