LVMH shares advance after fashion group reports strong fourth quarter results

Apple is set to join the $ 100 billion revenue club when the revenue is released

Did someone say $ 100 billion? And then some? Wall Street analysts did. A consensus sees Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) joining this scarcity of corporate crowd that broke the $ 100 billion mark in quarterly revenue by opening the books Wednesday in its first fiscal quarter. It’s a record for AAPL, of course, and may have been helped by holiday sales of its new iPhone 12. But it’s one in a series of new highs AAPL has scored in a year where the company admitted having been shaken by adversity in many corners. CFO Luca Maestri said the good results in the last quarter’s report were due to the unparalleled loyalty of our customers. This may or may not be true, but when AAPL releases results investors will also be listening to how well AAPL is playing the market share game. The pandemic-fueled work-from-home trend appears to have been a game-changer for AAPL, according to Morningstar analysts, who believe it has fueled sales of iPads, desktops and laptops. Anything that could be overshadowed in the first quarter of the fiscal year by holiday sales of the iPhone 12, which it’s probably safe to say will get a fair amount of attention on Wednesday afternoon after the bell of fencing. AAPL has always grabbed attention when earnings season rolls around, and now with a market cap of $ 2.34 trillion and hitting new highs in stock prices, it looks like it’s sure to take a spot. in the limelight even when it is against a This week, a host of other earnings results from high-level tech stocks. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) report the same afternoon. Wall Street analysts expect AAPL’s revenue to grow 12% year-over-year to around $ 103 billion, according to FactSet. But some companies, like Loup Ventures, are looking for much stronger numbers: up 19% to $ 109.5 billion. From a profit standpoint, the street hit a consensus of $ 1.41 a share. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is also forecasting on the high side of consensus, with revenue of $ 108.2 billion and earnings per share of $ 1.50. Our recent conversations suggest that investors expect Apple to post strong, but not great, results for the December quarter, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a recent report. We disagree and believe Apple is likely to post record quarterly revenue and profit. In our opinion, the iPhone 12 has been Apple’s most successful product launch over the past five years, they said. More on that later. Either way, the numbers look robust. The AAPL innovation machine stopped giving advice last year, as many other companies unsure of the ramifications of COVID-19 on their sales. In March, no one knew what the ripple effects of the pandemic could be or how long it could last. We still don’t know all of this, but we’ve found that city and state-imposed quarantines and the general fear of being in public have helped quickly advance many trends that are already gaining momentum. The digital transformation has accelerated and it looks like AAPL may be well positioned for it. While the iPhone 12 might get most of the attention on Wednesday, think back to the last quarter when CEO Tim Cook noted all-time highs for Mac and services. While he didn’t give any guidance for this last quarter per se, he suggested double-digit gains across all product categories except the iPhone 12, which he said would hit record highs. single-digit earnings. FIGURE 1: APPLE LEAF INDEX IN DUST. Over the past year, Apple shares (AAPLcandlestick) have easily outperformed the Nasdaq-100 index (NDXpurple line). Apple shares got off to a quick start in 2021, with investors apparently excited about tomorrow’s earnings outlook for the first quarter. Data source: Nasdaq. Chart source: TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The Powerful 5G iPhone Launch Despite all the happy talk about fourth-quarter tax revenue, weaker-than-expected iPhone sales made up for the glee and caused stocks to fall nearly 6% in the first two days following the publication of the October results. They have since recovered. AAPL reported iPhone sales of $ 26.4 billion in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, below the $ 27.73 billion expected by The Street. Much of this shortfall has been attributed to AAPL’s decision to push the iPhone 12 launch into this final quarter, a move that many believe has led consumers to wait for the upgrade before purchasing. . At the time, some analysts said the switch to 5G could turn out to be a positive wind for the iPhone 12 with sales promotions and subscription service bundles. That, combined with the important holiday shopping season about to begin, could have led to an early start for the new phone. Now, now see if they were right. Analysts are mostly bullish on their expectations for iPhone sales, with some saying the delay may have pushed about $ 4 billion in iPhone sales in the December quarter from the fiscal third quarter. The Streets consensus was last at $ 59.58 billion, up better than 6% on an annual basis. But Loup Ventures thinks it’s conservative. It seeks to increase its sales by 16% on an annual basis to $ 64.9 billion, rising to 59% of total sales compared to typical iPhones by 50% of revenue. It’s not clear if this will actually be the case, but if it does, it would reverse the trend in recent years for iPhones to be below AAPL’s total revenues. The company focuses on the growth of services. Remember that there were only two years left from January 2019 when Cook sent a letter to AAPL investors warning them of a budget deficit in the first quarter due in part to weak iPhone sales. in China. How things have changed. AAPL Earnings and Options Activity AAPL is expected to post adjusted EPS of $ 1.41, up from $ 1.25 in the previous year quarter, according to estimates by third-party consensus analysts. Revenue is projected at $ 103.01 billion, up 16.4% from a year ago. The options market has incorporated an expected 6.2% two-way share price movement around the earnings release, according to the Market Maker Move indicator on the thinkorswim platform. Looking at the January 29 option expiration, put options were active at strikes 125 and 135. But it was overshadowed by increasing activity, large call volume at strikes 145 and 150. The Implied volatility is at the 34th percentile as of Tuesday morning. Note: Call options represent the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying security at a predetermined price over a specified period of time. Put options represent the right, but not the obligation, to sell the underlying security at a predetermined price over a specified period of time. Work from Home and Its Tools The work and study phenomenon from home helped boost Mac and iPad sales last year, and analysts largely expect this trend to continue in the first quarter of exercise. A number of bells and whistles have been added to the new iPad and iPad Air, and new computers with a custom AAPL M1 chip replacing the Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) chip have also entered the market. AAPL is also reportedly working on a new iPad Pro which is due out in mid-March. It is also said on Wall Street that AAPL may have patented a new version of the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. Based on Cook’s comments on the most prolific product introduction period, analysts broadly expect to hear about other new products online. One such possible development is an update to the MacBook Air. AAPL is working on a thinner, lighter version of the MacBook Air, Bloomberg reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter. Analysts have said they want to know if the planned release in the second half of this year is on track. Analysts at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. expect AAPL to shed light on several new products and services, including sales trends for its $ 549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones and the Apple Fitness + subscription offering, as well as ways to bundle services. together for a reduction. In our opinion, the Apple portfolio was better positioned than ever as the recent holiday season approached, while product and service updates position the Apple planet well in 2021, the team wrote. And much more Among the myriad reasons why AAPL’s profits are that such a magnet goes beyond products Other factors underpinning the company’s progress range from privacy concerns to the expense of business development. applications through government interventions and the global economy. The AAPL has done a lot to solve many of these problems, but each quarter tends to introduce a new crop. In November, for example, AAPL said it would cut in half the commissions it charges small developers who sell software through the App Store and generate less than $ 1 million in sales. The initial 30% take of AAPL has long fueled complaints from developers, users and governments about its dominance in the digital world. The 15% price cut has appeased some stakeholders, but not all, and analysts are hopeful the company will address how the cuts play out in the first few weeks. Another question that arises when it comes to earnings is AAPL’s cash position. The total cash treasury stood at around $ 192 billion at the end of the company's fiscal fourth quarter, with around $ 112 billion in debt and just over $ 79 billion in cash. AAPL returned nearly $ 22 billion to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends. Investors can expect to continue to see more to come, according to Loup Ventures, who estimates that an additional $ 73 billion will be returned in the coming years.