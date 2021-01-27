Coastal Men’s Golf Wins AGT Intercollegiate on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC Caroline Coastal Senior Fifth Year Fort of States tied his career CCU round with a par 65, 7 under on Tuesday to pick up medalist honors and help lead the Chanticleers to a team score of 270, a par 18 under and a first-place team at The Any Given Tuesday (AGT) Intercollegiate held at the Oak Point Golf Club on Kiawah Island, SC

The Chanticleers improved over the three days of play in the spring opener, posting team scores of 282, 275 and 270 to walk away with the win with a 54-hole score of 827, 37 under the normal.

CCU’s 54-hole score of 827 is the second-lowest 54-hole team score in program history. Les Chants enquipe shot an 825 (-27) inning at the 2019 Sun Belt Championship.

Coastal’s final 270 round is the second lowest 18-hole tag team round in program history, behind just a team score of 267 (-17) at the 2019 Sun Belt Championship.

The Chanticleers finished ahead of Kennesaw State (840, -24), Jacksonville State (848, -16), FGCU (853, -11) and Charleston Southern (869, +5), which finished in the top five of the standings by team.

“What a great day and a great week!” says the head coach Jim garren . “Lightning got closer to number 17, but luckily the delay wasn’t too long. Four laps under 70 in a final round when you are in contention is an important day. Literally, I can’t do better than this. We had some great rounds with these four guys.

“I’m so happy for States (Fort). Just an amazing feeling, ”continued Garren. “No one felt worse than him not to be with us in the fall. He promised this team to become stronger, to improve and to help us win. Well he came back big and led us to a win and got his first college win in a dominant fashion.

States Fort (individual champion) left and CCU head coach Jim Garren right.

Fort earned his first intercollegiate victory shooting a final of 65, par 7 under, and won the 54 hole par four round with a score of 205, 11 under tournament. His round of 65, which included seven birdies and 11 pars, tied his career low as singing and is tied for the seventh lowest 18-hole score by an individual in CCU history.

The Georgia native carded rounds of 70, 70 and 65 on his way to his 205, which included a tournament-high 16 birdies. His 54-hole tournament score of 205, 11 below par, is tied for the 11th best in program history.

Shooting a second consecutive round under-70 for the tournament was in second year Seth taylor who finished the three-day event in sixth place overall with a score of 54 holes of 210, 6 under par.

The sophomore Chant followed its second round of 68, par 4 under Monday with a 69, par 3 under, on its last 18 holes of play which included four birdies, three of which came on the last six holes. of play. He finished the tournament with 12 birdies and 37 pars on his 54 holes.

CCU Zack taylor , Connor newton , and Tyler gray all of them finished in the top 15 of the individual classification.

Zack taylor posted rounds of 67, 71 and 74 to finish 11th overall with a 54 hole score of 212, 4 under par. The fifth-year senior totaled 13 birdies to accompany 32 pars over his three days of play.

Newton was just one shot behind Taylor at 213, par 3 under par, and tied for 12th place while Gray finished 14th with a three-round score of 224, even par. Newton carded six birdies in his career 68, par 4 under par Tuesday to end the AGT Intercollegiate with rounds of 72, 73 and 68 overall. Gray recorded 12 birdies in his 73, 66 and 75 heats this week.

Completing the Chants lineup was junior Brady hinkle with his score of 221, +5. After posting rounds of 79 and 74 the first two days of play, Hinkle saved his best lap for the last, as he also clocked a career round of 68, par 4 under par on Tuesday. His final round consisted of 10 consecutive pars to open the day, two birdies, four more pars, then two more birdies to cap his 18 holes.

The Chanticleers will have a few weeks off before returning to compete at the Florida Gators Invitational to be held at the Mark Bostick Golf Club in Gainesville, Fla. From February 12-14.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics