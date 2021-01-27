Alessandro DellAcqua x Elena Mir Capsule to bow in February – WWD





MILAN – Signing a new direction for the brand, Elena Mirò has asked Alessandro Dell’Acqua to design a capsule collection for fall 2021, which will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week next month. Under the Italian umbrella of Miroglio Fashion, Elena Mirò caters to women who don’t necessarily match model sizes and Dell’Acqua appreciated the opportunity to design for real clients. “I created the capsule with a beautiful woman in mind who wants beautiful clothes, not in terms of sizes,” Dell’Acqua said. “I’m really happy with the results, it was very interesting for me and I found a great group of seamstresses to work with, everything came out exactly as I wanted. He admitted his surprise when the Italian fashion group contacted him, as the designer didn’t really think his clothes would speak to Elena Mirò’s team. But shifting gears is precisely what the company is aiming for. “We are developing the brand, which in recent years has moved away from fashion, and we are working to revitalize its image with high-end initiatives and additional collaborations,” said brand director Fabio Assecondi. “Elena Mirò was never about excess, it’s casual chic and timeless yet contemporary and I can’t think of a better suited designer to start her new class,” he said of Dell’Acqua. Assecondi is excited about “Dell’Acqua’s interpretation of femininity, a great love of knitwear, which is not easy to find in a designer, and he’s Italian. It is also an important element, a solid starting point, and we share a common culture. His creations come from the heart. “I always start from the concept of self-confident beauty, with the aim of conveying a precise identity with a strong personality,” Dell’Acqua suggested. “Femininity and seduction are at the heart of my personal interpretation of ready-to-wear.” Named Alessandro Dell’Acqua x Elena Mirò, the capsule will include between 40 and 45 outfits and will be distributed online, in Elena Mirò stores and at its wholesalers, including El Corte Inglés, for example. The company has 100 stores in Italy and 10 in France and Russia. “It will be the crown jewel of the brand, with only the best fabrics to represent the brand at its best,” Assecondi said, noting that prices are still being adjusted. Dell’Acqua declined to provide details on the collection at this time. The designer started his career in 1995 with a knitwear line called AA Milano, which later evolved into his signature line. After losing the use of his name and creative control of the brand in 2009, he returned the following year with N21, a high-end contemporary line that bears the name of his birthday on December 21. He also designed for La Perla, Borbonese, Malo, Brioni and Les Copains, and in 2018 created a unique capsule collection for Tod’s. He was previously the Creative Director of Women’s Clothing at Rochas. During his six-year tenure, he updated his couture heritage with his iconic blend of glamorous embellishments and graphic couture, showing off his latest collection in February 2020. Asked to comment on the industry’s increased attention to inclusiveness and diversity, Dell’Acqua, a longtime movie buff and inspired by great Italian actresses such as Monica Vitti and Silvana Mangano, said working with Elena Mirò was “like being on a movie set, with beautiful, real women.” I really enjoyed that. ”He said he would look at different sizes at N21 in the future“ and he would have more freedom ”.







