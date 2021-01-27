Mira Rajput sets Shahid Kapoor swooning over her magic in an abstract print dress

Before the month of Valentine’s Day, Cupid is already at work shooting love arrows between Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, which instills our faith in romance. However, more of that romantic vibe was brought in by Miras’ abstract print dress the diva displayed recently from her time in Goa and Shahid couldn’t stay calm.

Taking on social media on her own, Mira gave netizens a glimpse of her vacation in Tulum Goa and her photos in the sultry dress by the beach were enough to set the internet on fire. Wearing an abstract print bustier and a draped skirt, Mira let the picturesque scenery wash over her and even Shahid couldn’t help but toss porridge into the air like confetti.

The Miras blue and red chiffon dress featured an abstract print bustier, an abstract print asymmetric skirt draped and hand. Featuring suspender details and a low neckline to amplify the heat quotient, the set sealed the luxe-boho vibe.

The garment could be worn with heels for the parties, but Mira opted for a pair of cream-colored flats to nail the casual beach look. Pulling her luscious tresses back into a bun, Mira wore makeup in neutral tones with a nude lipstick undertone and filled eyebrows.

Accessorizing her look with a delicate gold necklace, ring and bracelet, Mira posed against the backdrop of palm trees, a verdant hill, and boats swaying over the ocean there. Look for the magic every moment (sic), Mira captioned the images.

Quick to respond, Shahid commented, I see it in your eyes (sic) and fans found themselves looking for their own Cupid.

Shahid Kapoors comments on Mira Rajputs photo (Instagram / mira.kapoor)

The Miras dress is attributed to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni which boasts bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques, and love for Indian fabrics like chanderi. Abstract print bustier with asymmetric hand-pleated skirt originally cost 8,000.00 20,000.00 on their designer website.

Saaksha & Kinni Mira Rajputs Chiffon Set (saakshakinni.com)

We can’t wait to add this modern look to our vacation closet. And you?

