Fashion
Mira Rajput sets Shahid Kapoor swooning over her magic in an abstract print dress
- Mira Rajput Kapoor sets the internet on fire with her latest glimpse of Goa Vacay in an abstract print bustier and draped skirt near the beach and even Shahid Kapoor can’t help but toss porridge in the air like confetti
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATE JAN 27, 2021 14:34
Before the month of Valentine’s Day, Cupid is already at work shooting love arrows between Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, which instills our faith in romance. However, more of that romantic vibe was brought in by Miras’ abstract print dress the diva displayed recently from her time in Goa and Shahid couldn’t stay calm.
Taking on social media on her own, Mira gave netizens a glimpse of her vacation in Tulum Goa and her photos in the sultry dress by the beach were enough to set the internet on fire. Wearing an abstract print bustier and a draped skirt, Mira let the picturesque scenery wash over her and even Shahid couldn’t help but toss porridge into the air like confetti.
The Miras blue and red chiffon dress featured an abstract print bustier, an abstract print asymmetric skirt draped and hand. Featuring suspender details and a low neckline to amplify the heat quotient, the set sealed the luxe-boho vibe.
The garment could be worn with heels for the parties, but Mira opted for a pair of cream-colored flats to nail the casual beach look. Pulling her luscious tresses back into a bun, Mira wore makeup in neutral tones with a nude lipstick undertone and filled eyebrows.
Accessorizing her look with a delicate gold necklace, ring and bracelet, Mira posed against the backdrop of palm trees, a verdant hill, and boats swaying over the ocean there. Look for the magic every moment (sic), Mira captioned the images.
Quick to respond, Shahid commented, I see it in your eyes (sic) and fans found themselves looking for their own Cupid.
The Miras dress is attributed to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni which boasts bold prints, metal and stone embroidery techniques, and love for Indian fabrics like chanderi. Abstract print bustier with asymmetric hand-pleated skirt originally cost 8,000.00 20,000.00 on their designer website.
We can’t wait to add this modern look to our vacation closet. And you?
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]