RNB Retail sells its departments and stores to NK Retail





Prachi singh |

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 RNB Retail and Brands AB has finalized an agreement to sell the assets of the departments and stores to NK Retail AB. As part of the deal, the company said in a statement, all department and store employees are offered jobs at NK Retail. The deal is expected to close on February 3, 2021 and is subject to final formal approval by certain bondholders. The company added that processes to find appropriate solutions for the remaining Brothers and Polarn O. Pyret subsidiaries are underway. “The departments and stores have a solid foundation thanks to its premium departments and the Man of a kind online point of sale. I have no doubts that NK will be an excellent department and store manager, ”said Kristian Lustin, CEO of RNB Retail and Brands. Departments & Stores has extensive activities in the two leading department stores in the Nordic region – NK in Stockholm and NK in Gothenburg, in addition to e-commerce through Man of a kind. The Departments and Stores business segment sells fashionable clothing for women, men and children, as well as accessories, jewelry and cosmetics in NK department stores. Man of a kind is an online e-commerce destination for exclusive men’s fashion and lifestyle that offers an array of curated fashion in combination with an inspiring shopping and service experience.

