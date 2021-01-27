Inside Alber Elbazs back in fashion | Tim’s opinion

Five years ago, Alber Elbaz fell in love with fashion so much that What’s Next? weighed heavily on him. An industry executive has learned that he is planning to switch to electronics. Elbaz chokes on laughter at the very thought. I have no sense of technology, it zoomed in on me. And I don’t even have a driver’s license, so I can’t be a taxi driver. Less even this option, what could he do other than face the fact that he needed to find himself in the only trade he knew?

Boredom was Albers’ best friend on this return trip. It made him think, took him to new places. He claimed he was working on nearly 50 different ideas, but potential investors were still asking for business plans. The only person who didn’t ask was Johann Rupert, the head of luxury conglomerate Richemont. After a three hour conversation, he gave Elbaz the green light on his biggest and brightest idea. The world got to see exactly what it was like on Tuesday night with the virtual premiere of The Show Fashion, a fake-doc celebrating the rebirth of Albers’ love affair with fashion under the AZ Factory label. A handmade invitation arrived home with a bag of spirulina popcorn. I settled.

AZ The first and last letters of his name. Is it A-Zed or A-Zee? He suggested AZ. And the factory because, it is not me, his we. I love the factory, the simplicity, the honesty. I love that they bring home a sandwich. I love the voice of the machine. There are 20 workers and 10 trainees in AZ Factory. Theres zero egos, were coming in as a start-up, Elbaz said. We all had to quarantine. I haven’t even met them without a mask. These restrictions pale next to his feeling of liberation. I don’t want to have around 400 SKU, 600 SKU. I couldn’t do that anymore. We will tell one story at a time. The idea is to start things off a bit simpler. Which is difficult for me because I like everything a lot. But here I have to be creative and conservative.

AZ Factory was designed as the solution to several pressing fashion problems. Is it necessary? Is it relevant? And is this at a crossroads, Elbaz wondered, or is that just my question? He didn’t want to go back to his own past, but when he looked at the seams he was struck by how designers always wore white coats, like doctors or scientists. This is the reason why I allowed myself to present during sewing week. I am not showing dresses with 50 meters of fabric, it looks more like 1.5 meters, but the sewing represents a laboratory of experiences and individuality. Which was also the launching pad for AZ Factory.

A trip to Palo Alto prompted more questions and a Eureka! moment. Can technology and fashion coexist? Can emotion and intuition live with a world of data and algorithms? Can designers and CEOs live in peace or is it war? The best success comes when the two are together, yin and yang.

The first story Elbaz chose to tell with AZ Factory was rightly fundamental: I wanted to create something anatomical, a new mesh dress that could shape your figure. In the end, there were 10 dresses, created from a new type of jersey: an elegant fabric with 13 different elasticities in different parts of the body, tightening where it was needed, releasing where it was not. . In addition, ergonomic sleeves; perforations for the fabric to breathe; the corset bones are moved from front to back to give support. And a collar-shaped puller for the zipper that ran down the spine, so women could get up. There was the option of a huge knot to tie at the back, for a bit of stitching pizzazz. This is the package that will launch AZ Factory in e-commerce. In the weeks that follow, it will be recolored in red (for Valentine’s Day) and rainbow (suitable for selfies, Elbaz said).

The second story was the real kicker: three skirts, two tops, two jackets, a jogging suit. It has been a year of practical dressing, of comfortable clothing. Everyone wanted stretch and joggers, but how do you go from casual wear to something more fabulous? Elbaz said to himself. Answer: You can stay in your sneakers and joggers, don a duchess satin skirt (recycled yarn) and find yourself New Balance at Balenciaga in the blink of an eye. Her marriage of athleticism and couture was daring but compelling. The double-breasted black duchess tuxedo jacket, the satin balloon skirt, the incongruous charm in tandem with a tracksuit. Not to mention the sneakers Elbaz showed off with everything, pointy, like pumps, as he kept hearing women miss the way a pointy toe lengthens the leg. He called them devious pumps, and The Fashion Show did a great job of promoting their versatility.

He has also worked with graphic designers (including cult London ceramist John Booth) on pajama designs. I wore them a lot, missing a hug more than anything, so an impression is all about the hugs. I was missing kisses, so we made a fabric entirely dedicated to kisses. You can wear it with a tuxedo at home. There’s an imprint of all these dancing women. Pull a large fuchsia duchess ball on it. I made a sketch of a love story [Im thinking its Jean Paul Belmondo and Anna Karina in Jean Luc Godards Une Femme est une Femme but I could be wrong]. You can wear it with a duchess skirt or pants. AZ Lazy, you wear home, AZ Crazy, you go out.

The third challenge was to take the microfiber nylon used in sportswear and turn it into a high fashion fabric. Elbaz brought the fiber from the laboratory in Spain that produced it to a start-up in Amsterdam where it received a new dimension of luxury. If The Show Fashion’s mockup was a bit over the top and arched at times, her visit to the fabric maker was fascinating, if only to emphasize that Elbaz was on to something that looked utterly unique, not in a dreamy way. , but in a spirit of research-based pragmatism that pointed to a post-Covid future.

And consider this: everything is size XS to XXXL, and the price is between 230 and 1200. I like the idea of ​​a fashion that can work for everyone, Elbaz said. More than beautiful, it is important to me. Yes, the goal was persuasive but the sheer chic (and the cheek) of AZ Factory was what won it. Turning point indeed.

