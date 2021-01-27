Government issues dress code over SC reprimand – Journal





LAHORE: A day after a Supreme Court judge berated Lahores’ deputy commissioner for not wearing appropriate attire, the Punjab government on Tuesday notified a dress code to be observed by officials during office hours and during office hours. of their appearance in court. A directive issued by the Department of Social Welfare states that officials of the Punjab government are required to adopt an appropriate dress code during office hours and in court. Officers were urged to keep in mind the maintenance of officer-like demeanor and grace, which reflects prosperity and decency consistent with their professional roles. All male officers working under your administrative control may be tasked with observing an appropriate dress code i.e. casual / smart casual suit with closed collar shirt and tie or shalwar kameez with waistcoat and appropriate footwear. In the case of female officers, the dress code should be consistent with decorum and office standards while reflecting the formal nature of official duties, says the directive to all division and deputy commissioners, administrative secretaries and members. superiors of the Revenue Council. On Monday, Judge Mansoor Ahmad Malik of the SC at the Lahore Registry admonished Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik for not dressing properly when he appeared before a bench of three judges. On short notice, the Chief Secretary of the Punjab, Jawad Rafiq Malik, also appeared in court and assured the judges that the leaders would be asked to strictly observe their dress during court appearances. Judge Malik noted that the court did not want to hurt anyone but remind officers of their responsibility. The judge said there is no dress code law for public servants, but their attire must be reasonable when appearing in court. Posted in Dawn on January 27, 2021

