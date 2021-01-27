It’s time to start dressing like before

Today more than ever, our style needs a little boost. While embracing loungewear has been fun, it’s time to get dressed like we did before. An injection of print is just the medicine to reinvigorate your style. Don’t be afraid to be bold. For inspiration, look at Versace, Prada and Valentino, where prints have prevailed.

Have the look

Dare to make a statement with a collage of floral and checkered prints, as seen on the Erdem runway.

Night sky

Pink Stars Dress, 395, Niamh O’Neill

Reach the sartorial stars with this gorgeous pink star pattern pencil dress, 395, Niamh ONeill.

#ieloves: Join the dots

Camera bag, 225., Nicki Hoyne Collection

Looking to introduce print into your wardrobe? Choose a printed bag for a subtle effect, 225, Nicki Hoyne Collection.

Let the dance

Shirt, 210, Stine Goya

Be brave and have fun at the same time with an interesting abstract print, 210, Stine Goya.

Made a splash

Dress, 115, Arket

If printing overload is too much to handle, keep it simple with a touch of flowers, 115, Arket.

Stay in power

Skirt, 1100, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas

Take the guilt out of madness by investing in a classic monochrome print skirt, 1100, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas.

In nature

Shirt, 140, DAY Birger and Mikkelsen at Arnotts

No print edition would be complete without the definitive leopard print, 140, DAY Birger and Mikkelsen at Arnotts.

Lady tiger

Shirt dress, 39.95, Zara

The sober shirt dress is revisited inspired by the jungle, 39.95, Zara.

Street clothing

Trousers, 150, Bimba Y Lola

Let your legs do the talking with the graffiti print pants, 150, Bimba Y Lola.

In bloom

Floral dress, 99, Coast

When in doubt, go for what you know, let the flowers awaken you to the love of print, 99, Coast.