The big flowery concepts at Paris Fashion Week for men – SURFACE





FASHION Presented in a phygital format, the branded event offered compelling collaborations and hyper-conceptual takes on menswear in equal measure. We round up our favorites below. BY THE EDITORS January 26, 2021 Skyline down jacket Virgil Ablohs Most WTF Design Award goes to Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Virgil Ablohs portable cityscapes, two jackets lined with 3D architecture that were presented during a live fashion show unveiling the brand’s fall-winter 2021 men’s collection. The Paris Skyline Puffer is adorned with familiar landmarks such as the Louvre, Arc de Triomphe, and Notre Dame Cathedral, while the New York City Skyline Puffer features an amalgam of global skyscrapers, including Chicago’s John Hancock Center and Hong Kongs. IM Peidesigned the Bank of China building. Shot at the Tennis Club de Paris on a modernist setting inspired by the Barcelona Pavilion, the choreographed film, titled Particular contrast, perfect light, mixed with elements of poetry, dance and music. Nate storey Thom Browne Children’s Clothing The perfect school uniform apparently looks like Thom Brownes’ Catholic school exit. the dapper American designer spoke of an ode to his favorite school outfit: a totally neutral set for kids. It looks like her namesake gray suits have shrunk thinner than they already were, featuring a gray jacket, knit sweater, gray shorts / skirt, leather brogues and tubular socks with the signature stripe pattern. by Brownes. Unveiled in a short film by Cass Bird, Thom Browne Children’s Clothing presents a miniature version of his iconic wardrobe which was featured as part of the 2021 menswear collection. The black and white vignette takes place in a mid-century office staging where debonair children tap vintage typewriters in a choreographed fashion. These objects, undoubtedly totally foreign, cause a temper tantrum fueled by boredom. Bouncing off the walls, the kids all wear more or less the same thing, but look completely different in their outfits. They would jump on desks and throw things at each other,Browne said The cup. They were themselves. [Even though] they all wear the same thing, the personality of each of them is so obvious. Gabrielle Golenda



<a href="https://ads.chriscaputo.com/delivery/ck.php?n=a816ea28&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.chriscaputo.com/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a816ea28" border="0" alt=""/></a>

Loewe x Joe Brainard Recently,Jonathan Anderson used his platform to celebrate the creative forces that influenced him, from ceramic pioneer Ken Price to beloved Japanese animation houseStudio Ghibli. This season, Loewe’s artistic director shines the spotlight on Joe Brainard, the late multi-hyphenated man known for his vibrant collages and autobiographical texts that seem to transcend time. And the striking visuals of the collages of thoughts of Tulsa-born artists are fully on display in the Loewes A / W 2021 collection, which translates its delicate floral formations into vibrant tactile knits and tent-shaped pants that elongate to reveal artwork. complete art. SureInstagram, meanwhile, Loewe organized conversations between close friends and collaborators of Brainard, who died of AIDS in 1994. [His] the artwork and writing have relevance not only for the world today but also for the future, as people all over the world are thrilled and encouraged by her openness, kindness and courage, as well that the pleasure he took in sharing his work with his friends and admirers, Ron Padgett, an American poet, explains in one of the videos. Then there is his artistic genius, which never goes out of style. Ryan waddoups Dior Homme x Peter Doig Since Kim Jones joined Dior Homme as Artistic Director, he has landed a host of collaborations from top artists Daniel Arsham, KAWS, Hajime Sorayama, Kenny Scharf, and more recently.Amoako Boafowhich gave wildly imaginative and extravagant versions of traditional menswear. The latest creative force to join the list of French luxury brands is Peter Doig, widely regarded as one of today’s greatest living artists. The Scottish painter turned out to be an ideal collaborator. His disturbing landscapes, which blend reality, memories and cinematographic references, translate perfectly in the collection, marked by swirling pictorial motifs that seem to swim freely on clean-lined jacquard coats, windbreakers and semi-sheer shirts. Dior debuted the collection in a parade without an audience, inspired by the ceremony of the everyday, which was surrounded by huge wooden sculptures that resemble loudspeakers and a vast swirling work of art which is the signature by Doig. Ryan waddoups

All stories previous Next







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos