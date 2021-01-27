What looks good and why? The many facets of fabulous fashion





Funny, isn’t it, how some people have a natural skill in fashion and color, while others don’t? And that has nothing, or very little in any case, to do with beauty. It’s very hard to pinpoint what makes it all work for some and not for others, but I imagine the skills of good fashion designers have a lot to do with it. Of course, the demands of the fashion industry have a big role to play. They have to popularize this year’s trends just to stay in business, and the designer with the best ideas makes the most money. One need only look to British designer Mary Quant in the 1960s to see how a great design idea doesn’t even have to cost a lot to be successful. In her case, it was little more than cutting six inches from the length of a skirt and calling it a mini, and there was her first million! She was also fortunate enough to produce her designs shortly after WWII, when all the young things she drew for tended to be thin (largely due to recent rationing restrictions). The mini needed long, thin legs to be successful, and the life of comparative gluttony that we all suffer from now was still years in the future. Her miniskirt, paired with her famous page boy hairstyle, was just the extravagance she needed at the time, and she made the most of it. Come to think of it, I guess a taller, thinner person, of either gender, has a better opportunity to look good in their clothes, although I really don’t know why it should be. Maybe for the subconscious mind bigger means healthier or some other prehistoric message! Granted, a shorter person has a much harder time trying to achieve that secret momentum, and they often seem to rely more on personality to create some sort of impression with their peers. Have you ever noticed how many famous actors are often quite small when you see them in the flesh?

