How to wear men’s boots correctly





When it comes to stylish shoes for men, there are thousands of trendy styles that you can try out. From moccasins and mules to oxfords and sneakers, there's no denying that there are hundreds of choices for you. Boots are one of the many choices. In fact, wearing boots is probably the best thing about winters. However, styling boots is not always as easy as it seems. Sometimes it's so intimidating that you can even avoid investing in boots. Well don't worry because we're here to help! Today we will not only discuss the most common mistakes men make while wearing boots, but also how to style them the right way. 1. Not knowing the different styles Before you go shopping, it is important that you know all about the different types of men's boots. Knowing about the different types will help you find the perfect fit for your personal style. Chelsea boots, for example, are one of the most versatile boots on the market. In fact, if you're confused, this is the guy for you. It will never disappoint you in terms of style. 2. The right opportunity for the right guy It goes without saying that you have to wear the right shoe for the right occasion. Most people think that boots are not something you can wear to a formal event. This is not true. It all depends on the type of boots you are looking for. The material of your shoe plays an important role here. Materials like suede tend to look more casual while materials like leather tend to look more formal. 3. Pants folding in the wrong direction This is one of the most common mistakes men make. Folding pants or jeans can be tricky. The hem of your pants should line the top of your boots, about an inch above the floor. You can change your pants to this length or fold them. While folding, be sure to make finer folds, otherwise your jeans will start to look bulky. The thicker folds don't look neat and look shabby. 4. Not taking care of your boots Dirty boots are never a good look. This is true not only for boots, but for any type of footwear. Additionally, boots are slightly more expensive than some other types of shoes, so cleaning them will only help you maintain their quality. This is even more essential if you are buying premium leather boots. Keeping them dirty will not only kill your style statement but also the life of the boots. 5. Choose the wrong colors Last but not the least, choosing the right color is also extremely important. Most people stick with black as a neutral color because it will go with any outfit. However, choosing dark browns and blues is a much better idea. These are just as versatile as black but certainly aren't as boring as black. The Bottomline There you go, now you can easily flaunt your boots and be your stylish style. Go ahead, get those boots out of your closet and style them fearlessly!







