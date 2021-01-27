LVMH achieves a turnover of 54.5 billion dollars in 2020, the Fashion & Leather Goods group benefiting from a “remarkable rebound”

LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuittons’ total turnover for 2020 fell by 17%, but the world’s largest luxury goods group still managed to achieve a turnover of 44.7 billion euros ($ 54.5 billion) for the year. Recalling in particular its Fashion & Leather Goods division, which experienced remarkable performance, with double-digit growth in the third and fourth quarters, thanks to a good recovery in the United States and strong growth in the huge Asian market, LVMH indicates that it has shown good resistance, in particular from the big brands, in an economic environment disrupted by the health crisis.

In a Tuesday press release, LVMH highlighted some highlights for 2020, including double-digit organic revenue growth at Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior over the last two quarters of the year, the success of iconic and new products. at Louis Vuitton, whose profitability remains at an exceptional level, strong acceleration in online sales, which partially offset the effect on turnover caused by the closure of the Group’s stores for several months, and the finalization of the agreement with the iconic American jewelry company Maison Tiffany.

Meanwhile, the group notes that the suspension of international travel has severely penalized [its] hospitality and travel retail activities, affecting its Selective Retailing business group, including its duty-free business DFS, which saw its sales decline by 30% for the year.

Speaking specifically to its Fashion & Leather Goods brand business group, LVMH revealed that it recorded a drop in organic revenue of only 3% in an environment marked by store closings over a period of several months. In the second half of the year, the LVMH division experienced a significant rebound in its activity, with double-digit organic revenue growth over the two quarters, with China recording a strong recovery in revenue from April and the United States in July. For its part, LVMH affirms that the strict cost management of its brands has made it possible to limit the decline in income from recurring operations to 2%.

Louis Vuittons’ commitment to high-quality craftsmanship and sustainability continues in the form of responsible creativity, according to LVMH, which has also demonstrated remarkable momentum and gained market share in all regions for its Dior brand thanks to its exceptional creativity, including the Lady Dior bag, which has become a global icon.

At the same time, other fashion brands have shown strong resilience during the year, most notably Loewe with designs by JW Anderson, Céline with designs by Hedi Slimane, Fendi and Marc Jacobs.

During a conference call on Tuesday, LVMH’s CFO, Jean-Jacques Guiony, revealed that “this new product is planned before the pandemic” (and promoted from the early stages of COVID), like the Louis handbag Vuitton Pont 9, helped the brand. Reuters reports that LVMH “also monitored marketing expenditure [amid the COVID crisis], while some small peers have reduced their spending, “quoting Guiony, who noted that” holding parades in cities like Shanghai, despite the crisis, has helped. ” The LVMH executive said Louis Vuitton and Dior attracted most of the attention of customers when no one was speaking.

LVMHsPerfumes & Cosmeticsbusiness group did not fare as well, recording a 22% drop in organic revenue in 2020, and profit from recurring operations down 88%. Interestingly, notes the luxury titan, in a sector suffering from the drop in spending and make-up of international travelers, the major LVMH brands have chosen to be selective in their distribution and, unlike some competitors, have limited promotions. and refused to sell indirectly to the Chinese parallel market. i.e. the gray market “Which presents major risks for the medium-term desirability of brands that follow this path. (LVMH seems to refer, in part, to the quiet but steady practice of brands, even at the upper end of the luxury spectrum, which offload unsold items to discount chains at the end of each season, either directly or with a blind eye. on authorized retailers acting).

Christian Dior saw a gradual improvement in the second half of the year, supported by the success of its new products Miss Dior Roses NRoses and Jadore Infinissime in perfume, and Red Dior in make-up, according to LVMH, while the new skincare brand Fenty Skin, developed by Rihanna, is off to a very promising start.

Looking to the future, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said: We are entering 2021 with the pleasure of welcoming the emblematic Maison Tiffany jewelry and its teams to our Group. In a context that remains uncertain, even with the hope of vaccination letting us glimpse the end of the pandemic, we are convinced that LVMH is in an excellent position to build on the recovery that the world wants in 2021 and to strengthen itself. more. our lead in the global luxury market. ”