North Face Nuptse Jacket Most Popular Online, Says Lyst – WWD





LONDON – Everyone has been looking to stay toasty warm over the last three months of 2020. Data released by the online shopping platform Lyst offers some insight into how the pandemic and a cold climate are affecting consumer shopping habits. consumers. The North Face 1996 Nuptse Jacket was the most sought-after product during this period, and it was the first time the same item topped the index’s most popular women’s and men’s product rankings. Lyst. Lyst said the growing popularity of this solid black down jacket was due to the fact that it combines “technical performance with a more accessible price than the Moncler and Canada Goose models” and “matches the nostalgia trend of the years. 90 and took social media by storm ”. The search for down jackets increased 174% during the quarter. Comfortable shoes from Birkenstock and UGG have also seen a big increase in searches. Birkenstock’s sheepskin-lined Boston clogs were the second most popular women’s product with searches for style jumping 367%, compared to the same period in 2019. The unlined version of the Boston appears on the product list the most popular for men in seventh place. UGG’s classic ultra mini boots landed on the list of most popular women’s products in fifth place, while the brand’s Scuff Deco slippers, a popular gift option, took third on the men’s list. . Demand for sports and leisure wear continued to be strong in the quarter, with working from home becoming the norm. Hoodie searches are up 71% year over year. Kim Kardashian West’s Skims-branded velor hoodie was the sixth hottest women’s product, while Nike Sportswear’s classic Tech Fleece zip-up hoodie took fifth place on the men’s list. Moncler also profited from the boom. It was the fastest growing brand of the quarter. After climbing 10 spots to third place, it was the best ranking the brand has ever placed in the ranking of the most popular brands on the Lyst Index. The platform said Moncler’s prominent place resulted from its collaboration with Rick Owens and the announcement that the company would acquire Stone Island in a deal worth € 1.15 billion. . Gucci retained its first place in the ranking. He’s generated a lot of buzz online with his #GucciFest online film and fashion festival and dressing Harry Styles for American Vogue. Balenciaga returned to second place, as it continued to invest in digital-focused initiatives and launched its fall 2021 collection in an online video game. The top three were followed by Off-White, Prada, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Versace, Valentino, Fendi, Nike, Burberry, Jacquemus, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Balmain, Givenchy, Adidas, Stone Island and Fear of God. Lyst noted that the coronavirus is likely to accelerate consolidation and supports the theory that the scale helps brands succeed today, as eight of the brands are owned by conglomerates Kering or LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and several more do. part of smaller luxury groups. Related: Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Kim Namjoon Top Lyst Power Dressers List Conscious fashion takes on new meaning for consumers, says Lyst The next generation of creatives shaping youth fashion and culture







