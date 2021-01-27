Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valleys 2021 Little Black Dress Event





Join us on Sunday April 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencias Garden

It will be an afternoon tea room modeling fashion event. With clothing provided by Macys from Westfield Valencia and models from members of SIGSCV and members of our community.

Proceeds from this event will benefit Soroptimist International programs in the Grand Santa Clarita Valleys, including our flagship programs, Live Your Dream Awards and Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls.

SoroptimistsLive Your DreamAwardsprogram is a unique educational scholarship for women who provide the primary financial support to their families. Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls gives girls the tools they need to achieve their education and career goals, empowering them to break cycles of poverty, violence and abuse

Our MC for the afternoon will be none other than our beloved Ed Masterson. Participants will enjoy a delicious lunch including dessert. We will be featuring beautiful raffle baskets and a live auction. Entertainment will be provided by Tommy Peacock. The afternoon outfit will be a little black dress. The guests will be socially left behind.

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is part of the global organization of volunteers, Soroptimist International, whose mission is to provide women and girls with the access to the education and training they need to achieve success. economic empowerment. Our vision is to ensure that women and girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams.

We are committed to fostering international goodwill and understanding, to providing opportunities for leadership development and fellowship. By serving as a global voice for women, we raise awareness of women’s issues and celebrate their contributions and achievements at the global and local levels.

We devote our time and resources to actively serving in our community and building roads of opportunity for local women and girls in crisis to help them reach their full potential.

Title sponsor: Teri Hughes-Fox Family Foundation

Tickets:

VIP ticket – $ 85.00

VIP table seats

VIP package including wine and 20 raffle tickets

Lunch on the plate

General admission ticket – $ 65.00

Lunch on the plate

Tickets can be purchased on our website at www.sigscv.org

Sponsorship opportunities:

Pearl – $ 1500: VIP table for 6 people, 6 VIP packages (to include wine and 20 raffle tickets per person), sponsor gift, press coverage, social media advertisement, name in program.

Ruby – $ 1000: VIP table for 4 people, 4 VIP packages (to include wine and 20 raffle tickets per person), sponsor gift, press coverage, social media advertisement, name in program.

Emerald – $ 500: VIP table for 2 people, 2 VIP packages (to include wine and 20 raffle tickets per person), sponsor gift, press coverage, social media advertisement, name in program.

Sapphire – $ 250: VIP table for 1, 1 VIP packages (to include wine and 20 raffle tickets per person), name in program.

Amethyst – $ 100: name in program

For more information, please contact: Kim Kurowski, Chair at [email protected] or Sandi Naba, Co-Chair at [email protected] or Stephanie Gurne, Co-Chair at [email protected]







