New kid in Paris fashion district sparks comparisons with YSL





Paris (AFP) Barely 24 years old, Charles de Vilmorin did no harm by launching himself Wednesday into the rarefied world of haute couture. There is nothing low-key about the young star’s inaugural appearance at Paris Fashion, as it showcased a wildly colorful collection full of hand-painted butterflies and rainbows alongside extravagant kimonos and slightly clowns. sinister. “The common thread of this collection is the notion of freedom. I created it instinctively. I wanted a raw result, which goes straight to the point,” he told AFP. Dressed for the interview in a black turtleneck, De Vilmorin is already making comparisons with Yves Saint Laurent – which, unsurprisingly, “doesn’t bother me at all,” he says. Given the daring and almost anarchic designs on display, it might also come as no surprise to hear that it owes its inclusion in fashion week to Jean Paul Gaultier. “I did not necessarily correspond (to their criteria) in terms of seniority and all that, but it was Jean Paul Gaultier who decided to sponsor me,” he said. “It’s proof that haute couture is evolving, moving forward and reviewing its characteristics. This can only be positive. Gaultier himself hung up his scissors a year ago after half a century of bombardments on the catwalks. It was a few months later that De Vilmorin launched its own brand with a line of colorful bomber jackets, while France was plunged into its first lockdown. Less than a year later, it entered the tightly regulated haute couture calendar with the pandemic still raging. This led to closing the catwalk and replacing it with short films online – a first for the young designer, but not far beyond the comfort zone for someone who has built much of their brand via Instagram. “I don’t really know what normal times look like,” he told AFP. He said that different circumstances dictated the designs. “It is not the same to film a piece of clothing as it is to present it a yard from real people,” he said. – Bold and dramatic – Born to an art teacher mother and a fashion-obsessed financial father, De Vilmorin hand-paints most of his creations with acrylic paints and Chinese dyes. Bright, primary colors and large brush strokes define her style. Her friend and muse Anaelle Postollec, 22, wears an iconic piece of the short film: all exaggerated shoulders, balloon busts, thigh-high boots and stiletto heels. “Charles dares to throw himself into the depths,” said Postollec. “It resonates with the moment, it carries a message of something new and better that’s on the way. “I love the drama, the big shapes,” she told AFP. “It’s almost theater, something quite strange, a dream that turned into a nightmare.” 2021 AFP

