It’s tragic that teenage girls think it’s a lesson in how to dress

What a story for our time. A teacher from a rural school in Wales with strong opinions about the staff, the students and the culture of the school, expressed his feelings in blogs titled The Provoked Pedagogue.

Maybe he thought that being anonymous and not naming any names, he would get away with it. But a reader realized that the author was in fact his colleague, professor of design and technology Alexander Price, and reported him to the school principal.

Mr. Price has been sacked and is now fighting for his career in an employment tribunal.

On reading the remarks of the Provoked Pedagogues, they seemed a little ripe; he certainly did not spare the director. And to describe the teenage girls at prom as shameless chicken fillets crammed into criminally expensive, ill-fitting dresses was harsh.

Melanie McDonagh explores how social media affects teen body image as a teacher is sacked for describing students as ‘Kardashian clones’. Pictured: Kim Kardashian

But it was when I read what he said about girls looking like a cross between Eastern European prostitutes and transhuman Kardashian clones that I sat down. Because you know what? Bad language aside, it can have a point.

Not that my own daughter, 14, fits the grunge bill, it’s more her look. But if we’re talking about prematurely sexualized, twerk, twirling, self-provoking girl poses here, then that’s what a lot of young teens do.

Looking at the pictures posted by my daughters’ high school girls on social media, I see scholarly expressions, flirtatious pout, garish makeup, feline eyes (yes, the Kardashian aesthetic) of the girls who look well, much older than their years.

Partly, of course, is because they look at these Kardashian girls (Kim is pictured), with their unrealistic lips and bodies, making hundreds of millions of dollars smoothing and pouting in barely-there outfits. there, and they come to believe that this is what beauty, conformity and success look like.

Partly also because, tragically, the teenage world is more polluted than ever by instant access pornography. And that leads to distorted expectations that some girls feel compelled to live up to.

Eastern European prostitutes might seem like a cruel way to put it, but look at the photos teens actually post and share on TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, and Mr. Price is right, isn’t he?

Yesterday I saw a social media post from a 14 year old girl. It wasn’t just the silly content that was worrying. It was the way her pose and makeup, skinny top and tight pants made her look like a 19 year old prostitute.

Beneath the practiced pout, sidelong glance and finished lipstick, she was probably as vulnerable and childish as any of us at 14, and probably takes her teddy to bed, but that’s not it. that you see.

Melanie, who has a 14-year-old daughter, admits she tried to look older when she was a teenager. Pictured: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

I think she was trying to appear in control and grown up. But among the people who took the job, there were boys. . . Did she really realize what kind of signal she was sending? It was a disheartening picture. Is this really what awaits teenagers like my daughter? She, cautiously, doesn’t let me see most of what exists in the world of young teenage girls; she knows what I’m saying. Also, I spend most of my time trying to take the devices away from him.

But when I ask her why her friends pose like that, she just says that some girls are sexualized, but many are just proud of their bodies and want to show them off. Then other girls do the same in imitation, or to stand up against a self-styled slut who shames a lot of things online, apparently: people making nasty remarks like a slut or a milkman about girls. that look provocative.

My daughter says some girls are not sure about their body image but others just want to look that way so what?

Certainly, when I was his age, I tried to look older. The nun from my convent school sent me out of maths class to do my makeup. And a lot of girls hitched their school kilts above the knee. But that was before social media.

A recent report found that the number of girls dissatisfied with their appearance doubled by the age of 14 due to heavy use of social media. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

It becomes terrifyingly clear what the permanent publication of images online does for you. If you are a girl, it makes you hyper aware of your look, more so than previous generations. Yesterday, a report from the Education Policy Institute and the Princes Trust suggested that the number of girls dissatisfied with their appearance had doubled by the age of 14 due to heavy use of social media.

The funny thing about things like Instagram is that alongside pictures of models with enlarged lips, unlikely boobs, and creepy nails, there are pictures of cute animals and Greta Thunberg.

There is more to contemporary teenage culture than there is to selfies. They’re obsessed with the environment, racism (my daughter never stops talking about Black Lives Matter), sexism, colonialism, and, if you’re really unlucky, veganism. Whatever your views on one of them, at least they are motivated by concern for others. They are also very fond of kittens.

But as teacher Alexander Price pointed out, the dominant impression in terms of the presentation of modern adolescent girls is sexualization. In another blog post, Mr Price referred to the prom as a shallow, meaningless affair, nothing more than who spent the most to look good. He described the ugly end of society where only the rich are valuable and everyone has to emulate.

Melanie said that if she was the principal of the school Mr. Price worked for, she would have had a discussion with him about teenagers competing with each other. Pictured: Kim Kardashian

Well I don’t know what teenage life is like in North Wales, but I bet that before Covid the same scenario played out among school leavers all over Britain.

If I were the head of the school, instead of trying to get Mr. Price off the mark, I would have him discuss the poverty of expectations which means teens compete with each other to spend huge sums of money because that they don’t have much else to aspire to. .

Some girls will always enjoy being the center of attention because they are pretty and want to show off. But if they had a better idea of ​​their own worth, due to their skills and abilities, they wouldn’t pay as much attention to online likes and heart emojis, and wouldn’t live up to impossible role models. .

The obsession with looks has become a substitute for a fulfilling life. And this is something that schools can and should do something about.