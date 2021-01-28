Alber Elbaz takes the mic, talks about fashion and food on the Net-a-porter screen – WWD

LONDON – What do Alber Elbaz and White Rabbit from “Alice in Wonderland” have in common? Well, they’re both stylish, late trainers – for a very important date.

Viewers waited over an hour for the “AZ Factory Talk Show with Alber Elbaz and Friends” to begin Wednesday afternoon, with celebrity guests including actresses Kristin Scott Thomas and Camille Razat; Television chief Rachel Khoo and model and body positivity activist Charli Howard.

The Paris livestream marked the debut of pieces from Elbaz’s AZ Factory collection on Net-a-porter. The ecommerce platform hosted the talk show and later today a question-and-answer session with the designer.

AZ Factory is a start-up created by Elbaz and supported by Compagnie Financière Richemont which is interested in fashion, accessories, digital storytelling and entertainment. Elbaz’s first AZ fashion collection debuted as a 25-minute documentary film show Tuesday night during Paris Couture Week Online.

The film showed models dancing in Elbaz’s chic and comfortable clothes, available in a range of sizes and meant to be timeless, at affordable prices.

On Wednesday’s live broadcast, Khoo paid a big compliment to Elbaz – who was dressed in a yellow bow tie – stating that her red mini dress was “literally as comfortable as yoga pants”, while the giant pouf sleeves (ending at the elbow) left her arms deliciously free to cook.

The talk show, when it finally started, was a 30 minute nonstop romance, with Elbaz activating his self-deprecating charm. “I’m not very good at being Barbara Walters,” the designer said, referring to the retired American broadcaster and television personality.

While he might not be the hard-hitting interviewer, Elbaz has managed to garner praise from the ladies and convey his new mantra of inclusiveness, diversity, and ease of dressing.

Razat, who was off-camera, opened and closed the show and said Elbaz created “something for the future” with her comfortable fabrics and easy, flattering shapes.

With this collection, Elbaz joined a long line of talents, including Azzedine Alaïa, Donna Karan and Roland Mouret, who have always known how to flatter the figure with indulgent fabrics, and the carefully placed drape or zipper.

Elbaz chatted with Scott Thomas about moving the corset bones from the front to the back of a dress “to give you a bit of support,” and presented the details of her ergonomic sleeves; long, zippered backs adorned with jewels on the dresses and new stretch fabrics that know where to hug a woman’s body.

With Khoo, he talked about food, admitting that he goes to the kitchen every two hours for a snack, and saying the fashion should be “like roast chicken – eat it and enjoy it”.

He told Howard that after years of cooking Michelin star cuisine at Lanvin, “all I really wanted was a sandwich, to create the simplest and most meaningful things. I want to cheer you up, make you beautiful, and design for the moment we are living in now.

Later that day, Elbaz traded in his yellow bow tie for a blue one for a question-and-answer session with Kay Barron, Fashion Director of Net-a-porter Group, during which he brought back his message of inclusiveness .

He said the pandemic has forced people to look at older generations in a new light and to respect people of all ages – not just the young and bright 19-year-olds.

Elbaz spoke of all the old people taking new trips or making their comeback, including US President Joe Biden, 78, and “all the artists and singers who make a comeback” so many years later.

The future, he argued, will be about thinking bigger, wider and with heart. He used jazz as a metaphor for his way of thinking.

“It’s one of the most important types of music because there is no formula. The musicians listen to each other, answer each other and play together. They share, ”he said, adding that for him the future is“ being generous, giving of your time and being kind ”.