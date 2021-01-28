Fashion
Alber Elbaz takes the mic, talks about fashion and food on the Net-a-porter screen – WWD
LONDON – What do Alber Elbaz and White Rabbit from “Alice in Wonderland” have in common? Well, they’re both stylish, late trainers – for a very important date.
Viewers waited over an hour for the “AZ Factory Talk Show with Alber Elbaz and Friends” to begin Wednesday afternoon, with celebrity guests including actresses Kristin Scott Thomas and Camille Razat; Television chief Rachel Khoo and model and body positivity activist Charli Howard.
The Paris livestream marked the debut of pieces from Elbaz’s AZ Factory collection on Net-a-porter. The ecommerce platform hosted the talk show and later today a question-and-answer session with the designer.
AZ Factory is a start-up created by Elbaz and supported by Compagnie Financière Richemont which is interested in fashion, accessories, digital storytelling and entertainment. Elbaz’s first AZ fashion collection debuted as a 25-minute documentary film show Tuesday night during Paris Couture Week Online.
The film showed models dancing in Elbaz’s chic and comfortable clothes, available in a range of sizes and meant to be timeless, at affordable prices.
On Wednesday’s live broadcast, Khoo paid a big compliment to Elbaz – who was dressed in a yellow bow tie – stating that her red mini dress was “literally as comfortable as yoga pants”, while the giant pouf sleeves (ending at the elbow) left her arms deliciously free to cook.
The talk show, when it finally started, was a 30 minute nonstop romance, with Elbaz activating his self-deprecating charm. “I’m not very good at being Barbara Walters,” the designer said, referring to the retired American broadcaster and television personality.
While he might not be the hard-hitting interviewer, Elbaz has managed to garner praise from the ladies and convey his new mantra of inclusiveness, diversity, and ease of dressing.
Razat, who was off-camera, opened and closed the show and said Elbaz created “something for the future” with her comfortable fabrics and easy, flattering shapes.
With this collection, Elbaz joined a long line of talents, including Azzedine Alaïa, Donna Karan and Roland Mouret, who have always known how to flatter the figure with indulgent fabrics, and the carefully placed drape or zipper.
Elbaz chatted with Scott Thomas about moving the corset bones from the front to the back of a dress “to give you a bit of support,” and presented the details of her ergonomic sleeves; long, zippered backs adorned with jewels on the dresses and new stretch fabrics that know where to hug a woman’s body.
With Khoo, he talked about food, admitting that he goes to the kitchen every two hours for a snack, and saying the fashion should be “like roast chicken – eat it and enjoy it”.
He told Howard that after years of cooking Michelin star cuisine at Lanvin, “all I really wanted was a sandwich, to create the simplest and most meaningful things. I want to cheer you up, make you beautiful, and design for the moment we are living in now.
Later that day, Elbaz traded in his yellow bow tie for a blue one for a question-and-answer session with Kay Barron, Fashion Director of Net-a-porter Group, during which he brought back his message of inclusiveness .
He said the pandemic has forced people to look at older generations in a new light and to respect people of all ages – not just the young and bright 19-year-olds.
Elbaz spoke of all the old people taking new trips or making their comeback, including US President Joe Biden, 78, and “all the artists and singers who make a comeback” so many years later.
The future, he argued, will be about thinking bigger, wider and with heart. He used jazz as a metaphor for his way of thinking.
“It’s one of the most important types of music because there is no formula. The musicians listen to each other, answer each other and play together. They share, ”he said, adding that for him the future is“ being generous, giving of your time and being kind ”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]