Jordan Clarkson and Serge Ibaka Predict Next NBA Style Trend: Men’s Designer Kilts

Fashion and basketball have become more and more closely linked over the past decade. While former NBA players showed up to games in suits and ties, or in the late ’90s in jerseys and chains, modern fashion is more eclectic. While much of the attention is on superstars like LeBron James, others like Serge Ibaka and Jordan Clarkson have forged their way into fashion.

Serge Ibaka, NBA fashion star

RELATED: Allen Iverson Has Thoughts On New NBA Casual Dress Code

Ibaka’s eye for fashion made it a natural for building a brand. However, Ibaka didn’t want to just put his name on someone else’s designs. He wanted to create a brand inspired by the things he would actually wear. He worked with several industry leaders to ensure that his growing brand had as much as him as humanly possible.

“We left all the trimmings and materials with Serge, so he was able to extract the perspectives and details he liked and then we applied them to the designs,” fashion designer Michael Kerr said in an article on the Ibaka fashion The star. “He has great fashion credentials and he knows what he wants. He knows the silhouettes and the looks, and he is able to call out the key features. He’d say, “This zipper has to be that way” or “I want it to appear here and retreat here.” “

Ibaka backed this up, saying her fashion penchant did not come from upcoming trends, but everything that appealed to her and inspired her to go out on a high. He has already incorporated this into his brand. While Ibaka might not be the first name people think of when it comes to athletic fashion, he does let his brand speak for itself.

From sexless vests and parkas to kilts, of course, Ibaka is another kind of NBA style icon. He put that into perspective when he spoke to The Star.

“All you see in the collection is me,” Ibaka said of her fashion label. “It’s my vision, my style. That’s what I love about fashion. We started from scratch and they gave me the opportunity to share my vision with my fans. The results are in, and other players are joining him for some bold fashion choices.

Swag, baby

RELATED: NBA Dress Code: Can Players Wear Jewelry During Games?

Despite all the looks Ibaka has served up, the kilt still stands out among the rest. When he arrived at a match dressed in a kilt, he received a message from former teammate Kawhi Leonard asking him “what the hell” he was wearing. However, the kilt craze doesn’t start and end with Ibaka.

Jordan Clarkson, in similar fashion, showed up to a game with a kilt, himself. It caused a roar in the locker room as he spoke, but Clarkson didn’t hesitate about his inspiration. USA today, when a member of the media asked Clarkson about his choice of kilt, he confidently replied, “This is swag, baby!”

Like Ibaka, Clarkson loves to serve a unique look. It could lead to a new movement in the NBA. The Fear of God quilt that Clarkson wore is sold Company Website. However, with Clarkson and Ibaka’s kilts receiving more and more attention,

Is the revolution near?

Kilts have come and gone several times over the years. NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. wore the unique to the Met Gala and ignited the internet in the process, details Yahoo Sports. However, the NBA now has two patron saint of the kilt. Every year, however, the fashion gets more and more odd in the league. A player’s bold statement can quickly become the norm.

While Ibaka and Clarkson seem to be the only ones to have worn them to an NBA game, maybe more players can take note and make them regular. The NBA has come a long way since decrying players for their particular fashion choices, but with Ibaka and Clarkson bringing the kilt, perhaps the most incredible fashion days are yet to come.