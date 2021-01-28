Fashion
Durability, the key to comfort for fashion brands
Demand has shifted from formal to casual outfits. Fashion designers are planning to move from a more fitted, fitted fashion to looser clothing. You and I are going to see more baggies, ”said Sanjay Jain, Managing Director (CEO) of PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd.
When Jain speaks, you take him seriously. It represents a company that has registered more than 6000 crore in revenue in 2019-2020 through business relationships with some of the world’s best-known fashion retailers such as Superdry, Primark and Next, as well as supermarket chains such as Walmart, Woolworths and Sainsburys.
PDS operates a global operation that provides product development, sourcing, design and manufacturing services to apparel brands in the UK, Germany, Hong Kong and North America. The company helps retailers set up next season’s fashion and fabrics, creates samples and has orders made.
When asked about the way forward for fashion, Jain vomits revealing numbers. In 2019, for PDS, the gap between casual and formal wear was around 75:25. This rose to 95: 5 in the post-covid era.
The space emptied by the formal has been invaded by an increase in demand for athleisure (Nike, JD Sports), denim and loungewear, “Jain said. Athleisure is a casual and comfortable garment suitable for exercise and daily.
In view of the trend, shoe retailer Bata India is also moving into the casual clothing category as consumers turn to athletics. In a recent interview with mintSandeep Kataria, global CEO of Bata Shoe Organizations, said the company is testing its workout and fitness clothing under the Power brand.
PDS designers say athletics and denim will be at the forefront this year. We see the trend shifting from causal pants to denim. Before the covid, the split was 70% (causal pants) and 30% (denims), which reversed after the covid, ”Jain said.
T-shirt dresses and polo shirts are also in high demand in Europe and North America. Shirts fell 30 to 40 percent of sales in causal and formal, Jain said.
It’s hard to predict whether formal clothes will bounce back. The renaissance of formal wear and tear is based on the assumption that the vaccine will have an impact, covid will disappear, and you and I will return to the office. The trends are encouraging, but a structural change has taken place. There is an awareness that working from home is doable, ”Jain said.
Kataria also believes that even if we come out of the pandemic, some of the homework will continue. Therefore, comfort clothing will have a lasting impact.
Consumers in Bata are also looking for casual shoes. Comfort and casualness will be the driving trends, “Kataria said. He expects the pull for more open shoes and sandals to continue.
Still, formals are expected to pick up, although they may not be hitting sales at the pre-covid level anytime soon.
Formal fashion is one of the sought-after trends for the upcoming spring-summer collection. A few retailers are asking us to work on this, ”Jain said.
The other thing to take away from a post-pandemic world is the slow fashion change. Kataria definitely finds that consumer awareness and interest in being more environmentally responsible has increased and is expected to gain ground.
The company is proud that the Bata factories are already effluent free. Also, some of its shoe brands such as Power use recycled tires in their shoes. In other markets such as Australia, Bata recycles polymer footwear and transforms them back into raw material.
As the awareness of sustainability grows, corporate responsibility can only reflect this consumer demand, ”Kataria said.
Jain, however, said that while consumers are increasingly aware of sustainability, affordability is called into question. Genuine sustainable raw materials are more expensive. Yet suppliers and retailers will exert increasing pressure from consumers looking for sustainable product purchasing choices, even as their cabinets become smaller and more comfortable.
Shuchi Bansal is Mints media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will address urgent issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.
