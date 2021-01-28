Idaho anti-mask complains she has to ‘dress like a creepy Muslim’ with Peruvian headscarf

An Idaho woman attended a local city council meeting sporting an eccentric look that she said resembled a burqa, expressing her frustration at having to ‘dress like a scary Muslim’ to no longer wear masks while attending classes on his university campus.

The woman – who identified as Katie Dugger – was among many angry residents who spoke at Monday’s city council meeting in Lewiston, Idaho, expressing frustration at the mask policies being enforced because of COVID-19.

Approaching the catwalk in a shiny multi-hued poncho and floor-length skirt with a strong purple scarf, Katie gave an impassioned speech about how her life had been affected since she had to wear a mask.

“ I took the last semester at LCSC (Lewis-Clark State College) because of all this nonsense because I can’t wear a mask no matter why but it’s very traumatic for me to put on a mask, because of something it happened to me when I was a child, ”she said on the podium.

Dugger wore a multi-colored poncho and a long skirt with a purple scarf. She would share that the scarf came from Peru

Dugger then turned to her “ beautiful outfit ”, which she clafired from Peru.

She continued: ‘I’m wearing this because the only way I could go to school today was because I had to act like I had on a creepy burka and go like that to be able to go to the school and cover my face like I’m a Muslim because I can at least breathe.

‘It’s thin enough that I can breathe through … so the way for me to go to school and study is that I have to dress like a scary Muslim. ”

The woman was quickly overcome with emotion, calling the current situation “terrible”.

Dugger added: “You think the virus is smart enough to say ‘oh my god she has a burka, I think I’m going to stop here and not infect her or anyone else'”

“I want to go to school, I want to make this place a better place,” she sobbed. “I want to graduate.

“ This thing was wrapped around my head all day, I was at school for nine hours today and because of this thing around my face my face was just dripping and I’m trying to do my homework, I’m trying to do homework, ‘Katie continued. “I can not concentrate.

Katie told people to wear a mask if they felt the need, while expressing skepticism about the vaccine

“Do you think these kids in these schools can concentrate on their work when they have rashes, they have infections.

The enraged anti-masker then mentioned a person she knew in college who she said suffered from an infection after being forced to wear a mask as a result of work she performed on her mouth.

Dugger said she would conduct a survey on her campus to determine if students actually wanted to wear masks before telling the board she and others were working with a lawyer in a class action lawsuit.

She quickly started crying again, explaining that she had had to shut down her eight-year-old business because of the pandemic.

Katie went on to express her frustration with the taxpayer money being funneled into “ plastic partitions and panels, ” which she describes as a “ load of ** t bulls. ”

“ What kind of people do we want to raise where you have to cover your face and we can’t see who you are, hide your identity, ” she said.

Before concluding, Katie told people to wear a mask if they felt the need to, while expressing her skepticism about the vaccine.

“ If they want to get the shot, let them get the shot and get Bell’s palsy and drop dead two weeks later, ” Dugger said.

“I just want to go to school. I just want to be a good person and I just want to do good for the community.

Katie Dugger’s appearance on Monday was immediately followed by her husband, Jeff Dugger, who continued the assault on the masks.

Dugger pleaded for “ herd immunity to take its course ” while saying residents of Idaho were intimidated by law enforcement and politicians.

“Idaho is conservative,” he said. “We’re supposed to be the ones to stand up. We still have our weapons. They’re coming for everything right now and they’re starting with this ridiculous mask thing.

Katie and Jeff Dugger both posted on social media multiple times how they weren’t wearing masks or planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Katie and Jeff Dugger have both posted on social media multiple times how they don’t wear masks.

In a post where Jeff asked others if they were planning to get the vaccine, Katie Dugger said “Hell No!

Idaho has just over 161,200 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the state’s official coronavirus website. Some 1,714 people have died.