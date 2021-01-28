6 design trends that will define 2021, according to CB2 experts

The last year has completely changed the way we live and think of our houses, and many of these changes will not be temporary. Although 2021 has seemed like a new start, this renewed focus on our homes is here to stay, and modern furniture brand CB2 has just launched. published a report which details the trends that will define this new era of design.

“2020 has renewed the importance of interiors and our passion for providing raised rooms that energize, enhance and reflect the unique style of our customers,” said Ryan Turf, President of CB2, in a press release. “Our first-ever Next In Design report allows us to share our love of design, giving clients insight into how our top buyers and designers are reinventing homes for 2021 and beyond.

Based on a survey of over 900 interior designers from CB2 Design Trade Program, the report takes into account how fashion, pop culture, and even astrological events could shape our design choices in the months to come. The trends largely focus on self-expression, multi-functional homes, sustainable design, and optimism for the New Year. Here’s what to watch out for in interior design throughout 2021.

1. Declaration documents

Our homes provide a way to express our personal style, and CB2 predicts that more and more people will be willing to be bold in their choice of decoration. Almost two-thirds of interior designers surveyed said they plan to incorporate bold statements into their 2021 designs. Beyond vibrant colors and patterns, scale is another way to make a statement. Oversized collars and shoulder pads visible on the slopes and forecast will reverberate throughout the home with things like extra-large vases and punchy lighting choices. “We are seeing many non-traditional uses of the ladder in recent design work,” says Andrea Erman, Product Development Manager for CB2. “A large pendant on a nightstand or a small coffee table. It’s a fun way to play.”

2. Compartmentalized spaces

Open plan designs could become a thing of the past as homes continue to function as offices and classrooms as well as living spaces. Dedicated dining rooms may return to favor as people look for ways to separate life from work, according to the Trends Report. Dividing rooms is another way to create space for multiple functions. For those who don’t have a separate home office, a slim console table can provide a workstation that nestles against a living room wall. Salon-style seating arrangement, in which the furniture is grouped into several thumbnails in a larger space, can provide private spaces for answering calls or emails.

3. Comfortable fabrics

Comfort is paramount in a place we spend so much time, so plush fabrics will continue to be in high demand in the coming year. Upholstered furniture, including comfy accent chairs, will be the item customers demand the most, according to interior designers surveyed, with 42% saying velvet will be the material of choice. “The desire for comfort isn’t new, but customer choices definitely are,” says Erman. “They just aren’t ready to sacrifice style. It’s all about quality of life in 2021”

4. Uplifting colors

CB2 forecast cheerful and energetic colors will take the place of appease the neutrals in our homes to bring a dose of optimism. For a look that brightens without being overwhelming, opt for uplifting earthy tones, with 62% of designers surveyed naming mineral-inspired shades as the color of choice. Naturally occurring substances like mercury, olivine, ocher, and clay provide bold color inspiration with an organic feel.

5. Natural materials

As sustainable design continues to be a priority for buyers and retailers, CB2 predicts that natural materials will be a major trend in interior design for 2021. According to the report, 56% of designers have designated stone as the material of the year (with the cast metal coming as close as a second). Expect to see stone surfaces like black travertine or marble used on side tables, decorative pieces, hardware, etc. The report also notes that FSC certified wood, which is harvested to the highest environmental and social standards, will continue to gain popularity as consumers seek more sustainable furniture.

6. Maximalism

Another trend gleaned from the fashion industry, maximalism gives permission to boldly express your personality through the layering and mixing of colors, patterns and textures. Although CB2 refers to style as a “micro-trend,” it is likely to continue to gain traction in the interior design world. “With this style, there really are no rules,” says Matthew Williamson, designer of fashion and products included in the report. “In fact, the more you mix styles from different eras and genres, the stronger the overall effect. It’s about harnessing what you really love to create a space that is unique to you.”