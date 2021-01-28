Kansas City Woman Uses TikTok To Evaluate Chiefs’ player swagger and fashion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs are the best in the AFC, but are they the best dressed? Kansas City woman uses TikTok to assess player loot, or lack thereof.

Katie Morris calls him Swagger vs Kicker. Each week, she breaks down the style of a different team, but her favorite is her lifelong team: the Chiefs.

“There is still time for Swagger vs. Kicker with the Chiefs,” begins his videos.

Morris began making Tik Toks during the pandemic. She grew up in Kansas City but moved to Sydney, Australia a few years ago. She returned home to visit him about a year ago, but got stuck in the States due to travel restrictions. Now she lives at home and works the middle of the night for her job in Sydney.

“Because apparently when you’re almost 30, that’s what you do in 2020 and 2021,” Morris said.

She is waiting for a visa to return home with her dog and her life underneath.

One thing that keeps him through this time is watching his team win and the “swaggy” images they post on social media as the Chiefs fly to Arrowhead or get to their plane every week.

“Sometimes I really think Travis Kelce dresses up like a new character every week. This one is: “ Buy my new app. It’s the new Uber for vegans, ”Morris said in one of his videos.

“I like to be sarcastic, I like to choose outfits and I love football. So that’s the perfect mix for me, ”Morris said.

His videos have over half a million likes and are even noticed by some gamers.

As for who has the better booty, Morris said it was a tough choice between Alex Okafor and Mecole Hardman.

“Alex Okafor always has great outfits. I know his girlfriend plays a big part in his style. I love Mecole Hardman’s looks. He’s also number 17 and 17 is my lucky number, ”Morris said.

As for the slightest loot, the answer may not surprise you.

“I would probably say Andy Reid,” Morris said. “Man has many qualities. I don’t think booty is one of them.

Morris said that if viewers think the videos are funny, she hopes it helps fans get to know the players as people.

“I think especially in a sport where you’re wearing a helmet it’s really hard to know people as individuals,” Morris said.

She said she was working on a Swagger vs Kicker video for dogs with the help of a local groomer. She also heard from some of the gamers’ wives letting her know if a fashion win is on the way.